Cuttack Police have arrested Tushar Mahanti for an alleged gunpoint robbery at a shop in the Puri Ghat area. He reportedly looted Rs 5000. Police recovered Rs 3000, two mobile phones, and identified him using CCTV footage.

ACP Cuttack, Ashok Kumar Giri, on Thursday, informed that a man named Tushar Mahanti, who allegedly looted Rs 5000 from a shopkeeper on gunpoint in the Puri Ghat area, has been arrested. The police recovered Rs 3000 in cash and two mobile phones from the accused. He will be produced in court tomorrow.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Robbery

The ACM, speaking to ANI, informed that the accused, disguised as a customer, suddenly showed a pistol to the shopkeeper and fled with the money. "We received a report at the station that a youth had come to the shop to buy goods, but suddenly showed a pistol to the shopkeeper and fled with Rs 5 thousand. After that, we went to the scene and conducted an investigation," the ACP stated.

Investigation and Arrest

The police launched a search operation after collecting and reviewing the CCTV footage and managed to apprehend him. "After collecting CCTV footage and examining it, it was confirmed that the accused was Tushar Mahanti. Subsequently, the police team launched a search operation and succeeded in apprehending him," he informed.

Ongoing Probe and Accused's Background

When asked whether the incident indicated the presence of a gangster network in Cuttack, ACP Giri clarified that it would be premature to label the accused as a gangster. He said the investigation is ongoing and further details will emerge after a thorough probe.

Police also revealed that the accused has been involved in two to four prior cases, all currently under investigation. More information will be shared once the investigation progresses. (ANI)