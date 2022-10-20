'Aapse nahi hoga': Arvind Kejriwal responds to Amit Shah's 'AAP nirbhar' remark

At the launch of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Tehkhand, Shah also accused the Kejriwal government of giving step-motherly treatment to the erstwhile three civic bodies, and said it owed Rs 40,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on AAP wanting to make MCD 'AAP-nirbhar' while owing Rs 40,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

The AAP chief brushed aside the accusations and asked the BJP not to fabricate excuses for its failures in running the MCD for 15 years.

Also read: Preparations in full swing as PM Modi all set to visit Kedarnath on October 21

In a tweet, CM Kejriwal slammed Amit Shah for asking for votes for three more years while "not doing anything in 15 years". He also promised that AAP will make Delhi garbage-free if voted into power.

"For something you could not do in 15 years, now you want three more years for that? Why should people trust you? You won't be able to do it. Now we will make Delhi garbage-free," CM Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The AAP chief convenor also asked how much money the BJP-led central government has given to MCD. He challenged Amit Shah to tell about any work BJP has done in MCD.

The Delhi Chief Minister was responding to Shah at an event hosted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Also read: Select 'AAP Nirbhar' or 'Atmanirbhar': Amit Shah targets Kejriwal ahead of MCD elections

Earlier today, Shah said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wanted Delhi to be 'AAP Nirbhar' while the BJP wanted the national capital to be 'Atmanirbhar', and asked the people to choose between the two in the upcoming MCD elections.

At the launch of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Tehkhand, Shah also accused the Kejriwal government of giving step-motherly treatment to the erstwhile three civic bodies, and said it owed Rs 40,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

Also read: Fresh leaked 'audio clip' adds new twist to Jayalalithaa's death probe: Report

On October 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the final gazette notification for redrawing of municipal wards in Delhi, paving the way for civic polls in the city.