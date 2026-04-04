CPI(M) leader MA Baby expressed confidence that the LDF will win 5-6 seats in Malappuram in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, ensuring continuity of governance. He claimed there is growing dissent within the Congress and IUML.

MA Baby, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), expressed confidence that the ruling front will secure more seats from Malappuram in the upcoming Assembly elections, ensuring continuity of governance in Keralam. Speaking to ANI at Pookkottumpadam in Malappuram, he said, "The political situation in the state is favourable for the continuation of the current government."

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He added, "The Left Democratic Front (LDF) expects to win around five to six seats from the district this time."

Dissent Alleged in Opposition Ranks

Baby also alleged that there is growing internal dissent not only within the Congress but also in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Malappuram. He pointed to the resignation of IUML's Noorbina Rasheed as evidence of unrest within the party. Though many are not openly expressing their views, he claimed that dissatisfaction is increasing both in Malappuram and across the state.

Responses to Congress and Other Issues

Responding to remarks attributed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding a woman Chief Minister, Baby said that Gandhi might have instead expected the position of a woman Leader of the Opposition. On the Perambra issue, he said, "T. P. Ramakrishnan has already given a clear explanation."

Focus on Development and Peace

He further stated that the people would vote in favour of continuing the development initiatives implemented over the past ten years. He also expressed confidence that the electorate in Nilambur would reject those associated with the perpetrators of past political violence.

Kerala Election Details

The Kerala Legislative Assembly election will be held in a single phase on April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election.

Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state electoral roll, the final voter list for Kerala was released on February 21. The revised roll includes 2,69,53,644 voters--1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Among them, 4,24,518 voters belong to the 18-19 age group. (ANI)