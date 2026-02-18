CPI(M) MP John Brittas alleges a growing 'Hindization and Sanskritization' of government bills, making them hard for South Indian MPs to pronounce. He claims this violates Article 348, which mandates English for authoritative bill texts.

'Hindization and Sanskritization' of Bills, says CPI(M) MP

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas has said there is growing "Hindization and Sanskritization" in the names of bills being brought by the government and that many MPs from Southern India find it difficult to pronounce them.

In an interview with ANI, Brittas cited instances and said it is difficult for people to remember the full name of some bills. "Many of us from South India are unable to even pronounce the bills. When MGNREGA was demolished, and G RAM-G was coming, we pleaded with the government, please refer this to a select committee....What is the full form of this bill?" he asked.

He referred to provisions under Article 348 of the Constitution which talks of the language to be used in the Supreme Court and in the High Courts and for Acts and Bills. "Look, there is a constitutional provision. I think this is 348 or something like that....which says that the title of the bill should always be in English," he said.

"We feel that there is Hindiization, Sanskritization that is happening. And I would substantiate every word I said about this naming of the bills," he added. He then cited the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, to further argue that the legislations are being introduced with Hindi names. "There is a higher education bill which has come. I don't know what the name of that bill is. Even G RAM-G, you are unable to say that....See, Viksit Bharat will always be there. When you say that Viksit Bharat, you think that Viksit Bharat is going to come and Mahatma Gandhi will never have a slot in any Viksit Bharat," he alleged in an apparent reference to the opposition parties strongly objecting to replacement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

What Article 348 of the Constitution States

Article 348 of Constitution states that until Parliament by law otherwise provides - all proceedings in the Supreme Court and in every High Court, the authoritative texts of all Bills to be introduced or amendments to be moved in either House of Parliament or in the House or either House of the Legislature of a State, Acts passed by Parliament or the Legislature of a State and all Ordinances promulgated by the President or the Governor of a State and rules, regulations and bye-laws issued under this Constitution or under any law made by Parliament or the Legislature of a State, shall be in the English language.

However, Article 348 (2) of the Constitution of India provides that the Governor of a State may, with the previous consent of the President, authorize the use of Hindi Language, or any other language used for any official purposes of the State, in proceedings in the High Court having its principal seat in that State. (ANI)