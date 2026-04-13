CPI(M) MP John Brittas expressed support for the Women's Reservation Bill but questioned the Centre's "urgency." He called for postponing special sittings until after state elections and urged an all-party meet to discuss the bill's implications.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) MP John Brittas on Monday said that there are several issues behind the Central government's motive of urgently implementing the Women's Reservation Bill.

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Brittas Questions Urgency Amid Elections

Speaking to ANI, he extended support for the incorporation of the Bill, while simultaneously raising concerns on the urgency of holding discussions through special sittings before the conclusion of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. "I am thankful to the Prime Minister for writing to us. I also received a letter from him. We have been championing the cause of women. We always, for decades, wanted reservations for women in state assemblies and the Lok Sabha. But certain issues have cropped up. What is the actual stance of the government about the amendments which will be passed by the Lok Sabha in the sittings that start on April 16? We don't have any idea about it," he said.

He further underlined that the opposition has time and again urged the Central government for an All-Party meeting and questioned why the government is in a hurry to implement the Bill amid the elections. "All the opposition parties had formally requested the government to please revert with the proposal and also postpone this session or the special sittings till the conclusion of the assembly sessions, which are underway now. In the midst of the assembly's elections, in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the government wants to have these amendments passed hurriedly," he said.

Delimitation and Federal Balance Concerns

Brittas noted that the government aims to increase the Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats by 50 per cent, but the move will upset the federal balance because after the implementation of the Bill, the northern States will get 200 more seats in the Lok Sabha, but the southern States will get only 65. "Apart from the so-called women's reservation, the government wants to bring delimitation also as part of it. The government intends to raise the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 50%. It simply means that the federal balance would be upended. There are many issues that are attached to this motive of the government," he said.

We want to have a discussion in the all-party meeting. We have been requesting, and also postponing this session or the sittings by two or three weeks. The heavens will not fall," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi wrote a letter to Floor Leaders of all parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha requesting them for their support in the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that this moment stands above any party or individual. (ANI)