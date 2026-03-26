The CPI(M) slammed Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for their remarks against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The party accused Congress of becoming a "feeder organisation for the BJP" and using "canards" for cheap electoral gains in Kerala.

CPI(M) hits back at Congress leadership

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has hit back at Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge over their remarks against the party and alleged that Congress is reneging on its claim of fighting communal-authoritarian forces and has become "a feeder organisation for the BJP".

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The Polit Bureau of the party said in a statement that it strongly disapproves "provocative statements" made by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the secular credentials of the CPI(M). "Such canards are being spread by them to secure cheap electoral gains in the Assembly elections. By targeting the CPI(M) instead of the BJP, the Congress leaders are reneging on their claim of fighting communal-authoritarian forces. The people of Kerala will see through this sinister agenda," CPI(M) said in a statement.

Congress a 'feeder organisation for the BJP'

The CPI-M said Congress leaders must introspect as to why, in state after state, their leaders have deserted the party and joined the BJP. "It is a well-known fact that the present BJP Chief Minister of Assam held important portfolios in the earlier Congress government. In Tripura, the entire Congress leadership joined the BJP in 2018 in order to defeat the Left Front. Many ministers in the Union government and Members of Parliament belonging to the BJP were earlier prominent leaders in the Congress. The Congress became a feeder organisation for the BJP," the statement said.

The CPI-M, which is a constituent of INDIA block along with Congress, said that during the ten years of the current LDF government, there has not been a single communal riot in Kerala, while "the worst communal riot in Marad, in the state took place under the UDF government". "Even in these elections, the Congress is allying with minority fundamentalist forces. The Congress-League-BJP nexus has been exposed in various elections in Kerala, including the recently concluded local body elections," it said.

'Opportunistic stance on central agencies'

The CPI(M) said it has consistently opposed the misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders, while Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Oppostion in Lok Sabha, is calling for the arrest of an opposition Chief Minister by invoking the ED and other central agencies. "It should not be forgotten that the Congress had similarly called for the arrest of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, a former Chief Minister of Delhi. This exposes their opportunistic stance," the CPI-M said.

"The people of Kerala, who have witnessed unprecedented development and communal harmony over the past ten years under LDF rule, will deliver a fitting rebuff to both the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA," it added.

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge allege BJP-LDF partnership

Rahul Gandhi earlier alleged a partnership between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Launching the United Democratic Alliance's (UDF) campaign for Kerala elections from Kozhikode on Wednesday, Gandhi, who spoke through video conferencing, said there are actually only two sides fighting here in Keralam. "One is the UDF alliance, and the other is the partnership between the BJP and the LDF. The UDF unites people, listens to them, and embraces and empowers them. The LDF and their hidden partner divide people and crush them."

Questions inaction of central agencies against Kerala CM

He noted that opposition leaders across the country face multiple cases, adding that he himself has around 40 cases and was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for five consecutive days. He asked why similar action was not being taken against the Kerala Chief Minister "despite corruption cases", terming it evidence of a BJP-LDF understanding.

'LDF, BJP failed on job promises'

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not fulfil the promise of 40 lakh jobs. "Modi ji promised 2 crore jobs at the national level. Keralam Chief Minister promised 40 lakh jobs in the state, and after a decade, you find that they have not given a single job to the people; in fact, they have destroyed jobs. Neither the BJP nor the LDF believe they are answerable to the people. They do not believe that the people of Keralam should be able to ask them questions," he added.

In his remarks, Kharge said Keralam is looking forward to change. He attacked the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) over governance, economy, and employment and alleged a tacit understanding between CPI(M) and BJP in the state, describing it as the "CJP" (Communist Janata Party).

Kharge said the UDF's mission was to "restore Keralam to its people," adding that the electorate was speaking "in one voice" in favour of political change.

Kerala will go to the polls on April 9 and votes will be counted on May 4. Congress-led UDF is seeking to oust rulling LDF from power in the state. (ANI)