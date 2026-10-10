CPI leader Annie Raja slammed the central government for heavy security at a CJP protest in Delhi, calling it 'condemnable'. The protest demands the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. UP Minister Sanjay Nishad said resignations need proof.

Right to Dissent is Fundamental: Annie Raja

CPI leader Annie Raja on Saturday criticised the security restrictions imposed in the national capital on the day of the CJP protest, calling the deployment of security forces by the central government “condemnable”. She said the right to dissent is a fundamental right and an essential part of democracy.

Her remarks come as CJP has called for a protest on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the SIR exercise. Speaking to ANI, Raja said, "It is a very condemnable measure taken by the central government by deploying all forces here. The right to dissent is a fundamental right and the core of democracy. SIR is against the Constitution of India. We will try to ensure that the Constitution is saved and the country remains a secular and democratic nation."

The proposed demonstration comes amid a political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over allegations of "vote chori" and the revision of electoral rolls.

Demands for Resignation Wrong Without Evidence: UP Minister

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad said it was wrong to demand someone's resignation without evidence or an investigation. "It is wrong to demand someone's resignation without any evidence or investigation. One should first demand an inquiry. Action should be taken against whoever is found guilty, and only after guilt is proven," Nishad told ANI.

He further said that demands for action must be backed by an investigation and authentic documents, adding that democratic processes must be followed rather than seeking action solely on the basis of demands. His remarks came in response to the INDIA bloc MPs’ meeting with President Droupadi Murmu a day earlier. "The President, too, has asked for authentic documents. Only when an investigation takes place and yields results; action will follow accordingly. In a democracy, things do not happen simply because someone demands them; there is an established system in place," he said.

Protesters Detained Across Delhi

Around 200 more protesters were detained in the Connaught Place area of the national capital while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police sources. Delhi Police continued to detain activists after informing them that permission had not been granted for the protest.

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram alleging that police personnel were detaining him and his associates as they disembarked from their flight at Delhi Airport. (ANI)