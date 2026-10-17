An aggressive cow charged at a rescuer in Dehradun's Premnagar area, injuring him in the chest. He stayed calm and administered a sedative injection.

A cow rescue operation turned dangerous in Dehradun's Premnagar area near Thakurpur Road and a petrol pump when an aggressive cow suddenly charged at a rescuer, striking him in the chest with its horns.

The man sustained injuries but remained calm and managed to administer a sedative injection to the animal.

Foam around the cow's mouth also raised concerns about possible rabies, though this has not been confirmed.

The incident highlights the risks involved in handling distressed animals. Rescuers have urged people not to approach agitated animals alone and to seek help from trained responders.

The rescuer's composure despite the injury has drawn praise, with many noting the dangers faced by those working with distressed animals.

Authorities have not issued a statement on the incident. Further details are awaited.