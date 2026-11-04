The Madras High Court has ordered Tamil Nadu authorities to cover all abandoned borewells and quarry pits in Thoothukudi within six weeks following a PIL regarding public safety risks posed by open, unsecured pits in the district.

High Court Mandates Closure of Abandoned Pits

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to close all abandoned borewells and quarry pits across Thoothukudi district within six weeks. A division bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan passed the order on Tuesday while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by SMA Pon Gandhimathinathan of Thoothukudi, seeking directions to secure abandoned wells, borewells and quarry pits. The matter has been posted after six weeks for a compliance report.

Public Safety Concerns and Legal Guidelines

The petitioner contended that several unused wells, borewells and stone quarry pits had been left uncovered, particularly along public roads, which can pose a serious threat to public safety. He also pointed out that cattle and other animals were at risk of falling into such open wells and pits. He further cited a Supreme Court order dated August 6, 2010, which laid down measures to prevent fatal accidents involving abandoned borewells. He also referred to guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary in 2023, directing all District Collectors to identify and secure abandoned wells, borewells and stone quarry pits.

Implementation of Safety Standards

The petitioner submitted that despite submitting representations to the authorities seeking a comprehensive field inspection across Thoothukudi district and implementation of the necessary safety measures, no effective action had been taken. The apex court's 2010 directions included filling up abandoned borewells with clay, sand, boulders, pebbles or drill cuttings from bottom to ground level and filling of mud pits and channels after completion of works. The order also stated that if a borewell/tubewell is 'abandoned' at any stage, a certificate from the concerned department must be obtained by the agencies that the 'abandoned' borewell/tubewell is properly filled upto the ground level. The order also provides for random inspections.