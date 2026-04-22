A couple was fatally stabbed in Moradabad over a property dispute. The prime accused was arrested earlier. Police have now arrested a second accused, Manas, after an encounter where he sustained a gunshot wound while trying to flee.

A couple was stabbed to death in the Chakkar Ki Milak area under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station in Moradabad on Tuesday. Both the victims sustained critical injuries and succumbed to their wounds shortly after the attack.

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The family members of the deceased had filed a formal complaint against five named individuals and one unidentified person. A case was registered, and the prime accused, identified as Fahim, was sent to jail, while a dedicated team was deployed to search for the remaining suspects, police said.

Second Accused Arrested After Encounter

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday morning arrested an accused, identified as Manas, in this double-murder case. Moradabad SP Kumar Ranvijay Singh said that the police received intelligence indicating that one of the named accused, Manas, was present in the Agwanpur police post area. The team cordoned off the vicinity.

An unidentified individual was spotted near a bridge currently under construction on the Ring Road. When officers attempted to stop and question him, he fled the scene and attempted to attack the police. In the ensuing retaliatory fire by the police, he sustained a gunshot wound. The injured Manas is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital.

Property Dispute Likely Motive, Say Police

"In a neighbourhood in Aariya Mohalla, a couple was fatally attacked with a knife. Following their death, a complaint was filed by their family against five named individuals and one unidentified person. The main accused, Fahim, was arrested and sent to jail, while the search for the remaining suspects continued. Recently, information about the movement of another named accused, Manas, led police to a construction site near a ring road where a suspicious person was spotted. During an attempt to question him, he fled and attacked the police, resulting in an officer being injured and subsequently hospitalised. The suspect, identified as Manas, admitted involvement in the previous day's incident," he said.

During questioning, the accused admitted to his involvement in the crime. A revolver, live cartridges, empty cartridges, and some money were recovered from his possession.

"The motive behind the murder appears to be a property dispute involving a land purchase and financial transactions. The criminal record of the suspect is currently under investigation," the SP added.

Investigation is underway and further details are awaited.