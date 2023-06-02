Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    179 Coromandel Express passengers injured after ramming into goods train in Odisha; another train derails

    The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata

    Coromandel Express derails after ramming into goods train
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 8:21 PM IST

    Latest reports coming in indicate that two trains derailed near Balasore's Bahanaga station in Odisha. East Coast Railway officials said that Coromandel Express (12841) and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast (12864) derailed one after another. However, Coromandel Express derailed and collided head-on with the goods train.

    The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar Station near Kolkata.

    The latest information suggests that eight bogies of the 12841 UP Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with the goods train near Bahanaga station. The Odisha Chief Secretary has informed that 179 injured passengers have been shifted to the Soro Community Health Centre, Gopalpur Community Health Centre, and Khantapada Primary Healthcare Centre. 

    People wanting to know about passengers on the Coromandel Express can contact these helpline numbers: 

    Shalimar: 9903370746
    Kharagpur: 8972073925 / 9332392339
    Baleswar: 8249591559 / 7978418322
    Howrah:  033-26382217

    Emergency Control Room number: +91 6782 262 286

    Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said. 

    The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.

    Coromandel Express derails after ramming into goods train

    Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to express her shock.

    "Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromandel express,  carrying passengers from West Bengal,  collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with the Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for our people's sake. Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185. All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated," she said.

    "We are sending a 5- 6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations. I am monitoring the situation continually personally with Chief Secretary and other senior officers," she added.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 9:43 PM IST
