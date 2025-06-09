Thiruvananthapuram: In a monumental event for India's maritime infrastructure, the MSC IRINA — the world’s largest container ship by TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) capacity — docked at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday, marking its maiden visit to a South Asian port. The vessel will remain berthed at the port till Tuesday. MSC IRINA's visit follows the recent berthing of other Icon-class vessels like MSC Türkiye and MSC Michel Cappellini. Thrissur native Captain Willy Antony is the captain of MSC Irina.

World's largest container ship

MSC IRINA boasts a staggering capacity of 24,346 TEUs. With a length of 399.9 metres and a beam of 61.3 metres, the vessel is nearly four times the length of a FIFA-designated football field. It can stack containers up to 26 tiers. MSC Irina arrived at Vizhinjam after visiting ports in China and South Korea. The ship began its journey in Singapore and will return there after the stop in India. MSC Irina is engineered for long-haul container transport between Asia and Europe and surpasses the previous record-holder, OOCL Spain, by 150 TEUs.

The vessel was launched in March 2023 and began service in April. It is equipped with next-generation energy-saving features that reduce carbon emissions by up to 4%, aligning with a broader push toward sustainable shipping practices.