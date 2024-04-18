Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail, insulin denied, not allowed to consult doctors: AAP's BIG claim

    AAP said that Arvind Kejriwal’s blood sugar level has been above 300 for the past several days. They alleged that the Tihar Jail authority was not giving insulin to Kejriwal, despite him asking for it.
     

    Conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail, insulin denied, not allowed to consult doctors: AAP's BIG claim gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 7:46 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi claimed a "conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal" on Thursday evening, only hours after the Enforcement Directorate turned down Delhi CM's request for a video consultation with his primary care physician.

    "If the BJP is not able to defeat Arvind Kejriwal in three months (the Lok Sabha election), then a plan is being hatched to kill him by keeping him in jail," the AAP leader claimed, accusing Kejriwal of being the target of a "huge conspiracy."

    AAP said that Arvind Kejriwal’s blood sugar level has been above 300 for the past several days. They alleged that the Tihar Jail authority was not giving insulin to Kejriwal, despite him asking for it. "The candidate that the BJP cannot defeat in elections is Arvind Kejriwal. A plot is being developed now to throw Arvind Kejriwal in jail and murder him," she added.

    "Arvind Kejriwal has had diabetes for the past thirty years. He uses 54 units of insulin a day to regulate his blood sugar," according to Atishi.

    "Ask any doctor... only someone who has such severe diabetes takes this much insulin. That is why the court allowed Arvind Kejriwal to eat home-cooked food... and eat food prescribed by the doctor."

    She also criticized the ED for their alleged allegations that Kejriwal is consuming bananas to raise his blood sugar levels, which allegedly dropped to a dangerously low 46 mg when he was initially imprisoned. She added, "I would want to advise the ED to speak with any diabetic physician. Patients are instructed to maintain a banana and some sort of candy."

    She said that the court had allowed homemade food to Arvind Kejriwal as he is a diabetic patient and need a particular kind of diet to ensure sugar levels are normal.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 7:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 9 major battles to watch out for in Phase 1 gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 9 major battles to watch out for in Phase 1

    Prashant Kishor tears into RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for focusing on Gaza war instead of Bihar's needs (WATCH) gcw

    Prashant Kishor tears into RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for focusing on Gaza war instead of Bihar's needs (WATCH)

    Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them Congress' Jodhpur candidate faces voters' heat (WATCH) snt

    'Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them': Congress' Jodhpur candidate faces voters' heat (WATCH)

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home snt

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bengaluru South constituency profile: Can BJP-JDS's Tejasvi Surya win over INC's Soumya Reddy? vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Bengaluru South seat profile: Can BJP-JDS's Tejasvi Surya win over INC's Soumya Reddy?

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 9 major battles to watch out for in Phase 1 gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 9 major battles to watch out for in Phase 1

    ISL 2023-24 Knockout 1: Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC lock horns for semi-final berth osf

    ISL 2023-24 Knockout 1: Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC lock horns for semi-final berth

    Prashant Kishor tears into RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for focusing on Gaza war instead of Bihar's needs (WATCH) gcw

    Prashant Kishor tears into RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for focusing on Gaza war instead of Bihar's needs (WATCH)

    World Liver Day 2024: Here are 8 lifestyle modifications to maintain a healthy liver RBA

    World Liver Day 2024: Here are 8 lifestyle modifications to maintain a healthy liver

    Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them Congress' Jodhpur candidate faces voters' heat (WATCH) snt

    'Those who oppose Ram Mandir, we oppose them': Congress' Jodhpur candidate faces voters' heat (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon