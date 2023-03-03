'Conspiracy against my family...' Karnataka BJP MLA resigns as KSDL chairman after raid

Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has resigned as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited, the manufacturer of Mysore Sandal soap. In a letter to Karnataka CM, he said "there is some conspiracy against my family. I'm submitting resignation under moral responsibility as there is an allegation against me."

With just months to go for assembly elections in the state, a massive showdown is underway in Karnataka after a BJP MLA’s son was caught red handed taking bribes worth Rs 40 lakh. In latest develpoment, Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Friday resigned as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, the manufacturer of Mysore Sandal Soap.

In his letter of resignation, Madal Virupakshappa denied the allegations against him. “I have no link to the Lokayukta raid. This is a conspiracy against me and my family." He further said, "I'm submitting resignation under moral responsibility as there is an allegation against me."

Following the discovery that his son had accepted a Rs. 40 lakh bribe and the recovery of Rs. 6 crore in cash from his house by Lokayukta authorities, Madal Virupakshappa has come under criticism.

Virupakshappa, the MLA from Channagiri in the Davanagere district, is the chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited. Prashanth Madal, his son, is the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board's top accountant.

Prashanth Madal was captured on camera on Thursday accepting a Rs 40 lakh bribe at the KSDL headquarters. He was taken into custody. Following that, Virupakshappa's home and workplace were searched by the Karnataka government's anti-corruption agency.

The Lokayukta found a huge pile of cash at the BJP MLA’s residence. A total of Rs 1.7 crore and Rs 6 crore were taken from the KSDL office and Virupakshappa's home, respectively. The MLA will probably be called in for interrogation by the anti-corruption agency as well.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday assured that the guilty would not be spared. Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said they would not protect anyone. He also asserted that the Lokayukta will probe all the cases lodged during Congress’s tenure in the state.