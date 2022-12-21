Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to chair review meeting today after COVID surge in China

    The government has mandated samples from Covid positive patients be forwarded daily to INSACOG genome sequencing facilities mapped with all states and UTs. INSACOG is a body within the Health Ministry that analyses and monitors various Covid strains in India.
     

    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    The Covid surge in China has sounded the alarm in neighbouring India. Centre has laid out a plan of action, and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend a review meeting with top officials and specialists on the pandemic situation on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. 

    According to the most recent update, the government has mandated samples from Covid positive patients be forwarded daily to INSACOG genome sequencing facilities mapped with all states and UTs. INSACOG is a body within the Health Ministry that analyses and monitors various Covid strains in India.

    In his letter sent to all states, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote, "Given the recent surge in cases in Japan, the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Brazil, and China, it is necessary to gear up the whole-genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variations."

    Additionally, he said, "Such an exercise will allow for the prompt detection of newer varieties circulating in the country and the implementation of necessary public health actions."

    Following the Union Health Ministry data, the country has reported 112 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, down from Monday's 181; currently, the number of active cases stands at 3,490. 

    In the last 24 hours, three deaths were recorded, two from Kerala and one from Maharashtra, taking the toll to 5,30,677. As per the ministry's website, around 220 crores of Covid vaccines have been administered so far. 

    According to reports, China is struggling to contain an increase in Covid-related mortality following an abrupt shift from its Zero Covid policy, which required rigorous lockdowns and mass testing.

    Due to China's Zero Covid strategy, massive protests were held by citizens. Reportedly, ten individuals were killed in an apartment fire, allegedly because fire engines could not successfully combat the flames due to barricading protocol in the area. 

    Following the current surge in cases, as per reports, the hospital has been brought to its knees, and pharmacies have run out of drugs. Crematoriums are working around the clock, as per reports. 

    According to AFP, Chinese authorities believe tracking the virus's growth is impossible. On Tuesday, local officials in Beijing reported five Covid-related deaths, up from two on Monday.

    According to Beijing health officials, only those who died immediately from respiratory failure caused by the virus will be counted in Covid mortality figures. The majority of Omicron deaths are caused by post-Covid problems.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
