Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami backed PM Modi's appeal for responsible consumption, calling energy conservation a collective responsibility. He said small steps by citizens would contribute to building a self-reliant and empowered India.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that conserving energy resources while keeping national interest paramount is a collective responsibility of all citizens. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the people is not only aimed at economic savings but is also a significant step towards building a self-reliant and empowered India, according to a release.

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Small Steps for a Big Impact

The Chief Minister said that if every citizen understands their responsibility and takes small yet meaningful resolutions such as avoiding unnecessary foreign travel, prioritising local and indigenous products, using public transport to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, conserving energy, refraining from purchasing gold jewellery for a year, using natural manure instead of chemical fertilisers in farming, and consuming edible oil in moderation, it would make a valuable contribution to the nation's economy.

'Vocal for Local' for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

He further said that the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand have always remained at the forefront when it comes to national interest. The vision of "Vocal for Local" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" can only succeed when every citizen contributes at an individual level.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the people of the state would turn the Prime Minister's appeal into a mass movement. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving rapidly towards self-reliance, and with the participation of every citizen, this resolve will become even stronger.

PM Modi's Original Appeal

The remarks came a day after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, urged citizens to reduce dependence on imports and adopt responsible consumption habits to strengthen the economy amid global supply chain disruptions and rising costs caused by international conflicts. The Prime Minister appealed to citizens to reduce edible oil consumption, use public transport, prefer carpooling, adopt electric vehicles, and move towards natural farming practices to reduce the country's import burden and conserve foreign exchange.