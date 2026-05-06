A special traffic drive in Connaught Place resulted in 201 challans for illegal parking and wrong-side driving. This precedes a new, stricter time-bound system for settling traffic challans announced by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Special Enforcement Drive in Connaught Place

The Connaught Place Traffic Circle, in collaboration with the New Delhi Municipal Council, conducted a special one-day enforcement drive on Tuesday to curb unauthorised parking and wrong-side driving along Baba Kharak Singh Marg near Shri Hanuman Mandir. The primary goal of this initiative was to ensure smoother traffic flow and promote road safety in the area. During the drive, the public was informed about nearby authorised parking options and encouraged to use these facilities to avoid congestion and illegal parking. The drive focused on two main authorised parking facilities in the area: the NDMC Multi-level Car Parking located adjacent to the Connaught Place Police Station on BKS Marg, and an additional car parking lot located opposite Shri Hanuman Mandir on the same road.

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A total of 201 traffic violations were recorded during the drive. The authorities issued 88 E-challans and 108 VOCA (Vehicle Offence Challans) to violators. Additionally, five vehicles were towed by the NDMC crane for parking violations. The drive was also marked by the filing of an FIR at the Connaught Place Police Station against a TSR (three-wheeler) driver who was found driving against the flow of traffic.

The Delhi Traffic Police has pledged to continue such special enforcement drives to ensure smooth traffic movement and pedestrian safety. Motorists are advised to park only in designated parking areas and comply with traffic rules to avoid penalties. Strict legal actions will be taken against anyone found violating the law.

Delhi Announces Stricter Traffic Challan System

Earlier on May 3, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a new, structured and time-bound system for settling traffic challans, signalling a stricter approach to road discipline, as per the official release. The Chief Minister said the Delhi government will soon implement amendments made by the Centre to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The revised system makes the challan process more stringent, transparent, and technology-driven.

Anyone committing five or more traffic violations within a year will be classified as a serious offender. Such cases may lead to suspension or disqualification of the driver's license under the amended rules.

New Challan Lifecycle and Grievance Redressal

Once a challan is issued, the violator will have 45 days to either pay the fine or challenge it before a grievance redressal officer through the online portal, supported by documentary evidence. If no action is taken within this period, the challan will be deemed accepted, and payment must be made within the next 30 days. If a challenge is rejected, the individual can either pay the fine within 30 days or approach the court after depositing 50 per cent of the challan amount.

Failure to act within the stipulated time will result in the challan being treated as accepted, with payment required within 15 days thereafter. Payments can be made through electronic modes. The grievance redressal officer will be required to upload a decision on the portal within 30 days.

Penalties for Non-Payment

The Chief Minister made it clear that once deadlines lapse, daily electronic notices will be issued. Continued non-payment will lead to restrictions on all vehicle-related services, including payment of taxes and processing of driver's license or registration-related requests. The vehicle will be flagged on the portal as 'not to be transacted,' effectively blocking any further transactions until the dues are cleared.

In cases where necessary, and subject to court orders, police or authorised officers may also impound vehicles involved in violations. All challans will be issued in the name of the registered vehicle owner, who will be notified via SMS, email, or other digital means. (ANI)