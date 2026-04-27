Haryana LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda called a special assembly session on the women's reservation bill 'false propaganda', which the Congress boycotted. CM Nayab Singh Saini defended the session, stating it was constitutional and approved by the Governor.

Hooda Slams Session as 'False Propaganda'

Amid the Congress boycotting a special session called by the Haryana government to pass a resolution related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda termed the proceedings as an exercise in "false propaganda".

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Speaking on the issue, Hooda said the Assembly should be used for matters of public interest and not for political messaging. "The Assembly is not for using false propaganda. It is for public interest," he told ANI.

Hooda also referred to the long history of the women's reservation bill and questioned the timing and intent behind the government's move. "When I was an MP in 1996, this women's reservation bill was introduced, but it was not passed... This bill came in 2023 and was passed unanimously... The notification came on April 16th. Why didn't they (BJP) do this earlier?" he further said. He further alleged that the government had delayed the implementation of the bill and raised questions over its seriousness on women's empowerment. "Why did this government sleep for three years? This clearly exposes their anti-women mindset," Hooda alleged.

CM Saini Hits Back at Opposition

Countering Hooda's remarks, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hit back at the Leader of Opposition and said that the special session was held strictly within the constitutional and procedural framework and was not unconstitutional as alleged by the Opposition.

Responding to allegations raised by Hooda that the session was "unconstitutional", Saini said the government had acted with due approvals and in accordance with established rules. "A special session of the Assembly was held today. Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleged that the government had no right to convene this session. He also said that this session was called unconstitutionally... But the government convened the session within the rules and procedures. It is not unconstitutional... The Governor had given permission for it... This is unfortunate for Congress," Saini told reporters.

Saini further questioned the Congress' stand on the issue and said the opposition was attempting to politicise a matter related to women's empowerment. "The entire party, including the Leader of the Opposition, should explain whether bringing the bill is unconstitutional?... Congress has done injustice to women," he said.

He added that the session was convened with Cabinet approval and the Governor's consent. "Today we convened a special session with the approval of the Cabinet and with the permission of the Governor for the proposals passed by the Cabinet," Saini said.

Taking a sharper political swipe, the Chief Minister questioned whether constitutional institutions themselves were being undermined by the opposition. "I want to ask the Leader of the Opposition, are the elected government, the elected cabinet, and the Governor all unconstitutional?... They don't trust the Cabinet, they don't trust the Assembly. These people cannot face the issue of women's rights," he said.