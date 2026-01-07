Ahead of the 2026 TN polls, Congress MP Manickam Tagore confirms the Congress-DMK alliance remains strong, dismissing rift speculation. He urged early seat talks and accused the BJP of trying to weaken regional parties like the AIADMK.

Congress-DMK Alliance Firmly Aligned

With the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, Congress MP Manickam Tagore sought to dispel speculation about any rift within the INDIA bloc in the state, asserting that the Congress and the DMK remain firmly aligned and committed to continuing their long-standing partnership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on the alliance situation in Tamil Nadu, Tagore underlined the political significance of the state for the opposition bloc and the depth of the Congress-DMK relationship. "Tamil Nadu is an important state, and we all know that the INDIA alliance is a significant alliance, with Congress being a part of it and the DMK as its major partner. We have contested eight elections together, as the DMK is a long-term ally of Congress," he said.

Addressing reports of differences between the two parties over seat-sharing, Tagore ruled out any possibility of a change in allies, while acknowledging the need for timely negotiations. "I don't think there will be any discussions about changing allied partners. Congress is a long-term ally of the DMK. Congress leaders want seat negotiations to be completed early, as any delay may affect the perception of the alliance," he said on Wednesday.

Tagore Accuses BJP of Weakening Regional Parties

Tagore also targeted the BJP's political strategy in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of attempting to expand its footprint by weakening regional parties. "BJP wants to enter Tamil Nadu by hook or crook. They wanted to finish off AIADMK and take its place, as they would form a friendship with you and slowly eat away at your votes. This is the pattern they are trying in Tamil Nadu with AIADMK," the Congress MP alleged.

Seat Allocation Details Awaited

On the contentious issue of seat allocation, he said, "As for 2026, I cannot say how many seats will be contested, as I was not present at the meeting. The chairman is negotiating the number, and it is being conveyed to the DMK, and the number will be approved by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge."

Political Landscape Heats Up

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, political activity in Tamil Nadu has intensified. The AIADMK-led NDA aims to reclaim power after 2021, despite its subdued performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The AIADMK has also renewed its alliance with the BJP after severing ties in 2023.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK faces the task of retaining power but enters the contest with confidence following its strong performance in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Earlier on Tuesday, Edappadi Palaniswami claimed that the NDA will "win big in 2026 elections," while alleging that "sexual assaults are happening under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime".

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year. (ANI)