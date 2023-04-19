Congress Vs Congress: Assam youth unit chief gets legal notice after she goes public with gender bias claims

Youth Congress national president Srinivas B V said in the notice that Assam unit chief Angkita Dutta was defaming him, in preparation for leaving the Congress and joining the BJP to ensure the closure of cases against her.

Youth Congress national president Srinivas B V issued a legal notice to Assam unit chief Angkita Dutta, hours after she accused him of being sexist and discriminating against her based on gender.

Srinivas said in the notice that Dutta was defaming him, in preparation of leaving the Congress and joining the BJP to ensure closure of cases against her.

Earlier, Dutta, in a series of tweets tagging Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, said: How can a sexist and chauvinistic leader @IYC torture and demean a woman every single time? What happened to @priyankagandhi ladki hoon ladk Shakti Hoon (sic).

She alleged that 'Srinivas continually harassed her and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education don't allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi (sic)'.

She also claimed that despite complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against Srinivas.

Is this the safe space @RahulGandhi talks about women @priyankagandhi, she said in another tweet.

Dutta, however, did not cite any specific instance to substantiate her claims.

Responding to the allegations with the legal notice that was shared by Srinivas on Twitter, he said, "Whoever is found indulged in propagating/peddling false & defamatory content will be held liable under the relevant laws & will be held accountable for their acts."

Linking Dutta's allegations with the Karnataka polls, he said, "Sorry for not being able to answer BJP and their sponsored stooges earlier because of the marathon election campaign in Karnataka, where BJP is all set to lose badly."

No diversion can save the BJP in the state of Karnataka, Srinivas asserted.

The legal notice, issued by Roopesh S Bhadauria, who heads the IYC's legal cell, claimed that the allegations are politically motivated and totally false.

Alleging that Dutta's name has come up in the Sarada chit fund scam and in ED/PMLA cases and that the Assam Youth Congress president is in constant touch with Chief Miniser Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bhadauria said she was creating an atmosphere to leave the Congress and join the BJP to have closure of these cases.

He also maintained that Dutta has made baseless claims against Srinivas on multiple occasions, without the slightest of proof. Bhadauria sought a statement of apology from Dutta on social media and to relatives of Srinivas upon receipt of the notice, failing which legal proceedings will be initiated against her.