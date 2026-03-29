Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar, in Assam, slammed the BJP for divisive politics and authoritarianism under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. He alleged corruption and coercion, while AICC's Jitendra Singh highlighted a climate of fear and misuse of state agencies.

A Congress government unites people, whereas the BJP divides them, remarked Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Assam Congress election observer DK Shivakumar on Saturday during his multi-day visit to Assam.

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While addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Shivakumar said that the political climate in Assam clearly indicates a wind of change as he referred to Guwahati's pleasant weather. "I am not merely saying there is anti-incumbency in Assam. I want to say this is the will of the people. The people of Assam want change and a better government. If we look at the history of Congress governments, they have always been inclusive. But under BJP governments, only authoritarianism prevails," he said, as per the release.

Shivakumar Questions BJP's Leadership, CM Sarma's Past

Recalling the past, Shivakumar claimed that when Congress was in power in Assam, the BJP had described the present Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, then a Congress minister, as the "most corrupt minister." He added that the BJP had even published a booklet on alleged corruption involving Sarma. Questioning the shift, he asked how the same leader is now considered clean and has become the BJP's poster boy, adding that Amit Shah should answer this.

Shivakumar further claimed that the BJP has become weak across the country and has failed to strengthen itself even after 10 years in power in Assam. He said the party lacks the ability to groom leaders capable of winning elections and is therefore inducting Congress leaders, including MPs and former PCC presidents. "You have been in power for 10 years. If you have done good work and created leaders, why did you need to bring in our leaders--those who once prepared charge sheets against your top leadership?" he asked.

Allegations of Authoritarianism and Coercion

He alleged that the Assam government under Himanta Biswa Sarma is functioning in an authoritarian manner similar to the central government led by Narendra Modi. Shivakumar said he was shocked to hear that women attending BJP rallies receive benefits from government schemes, while those who do not attend are threatened with exclusion, the release noted.

"In Karnataka, our government gives Rs 2,000 per month to women from poor families, but we do so based on eligibility. We do not coerce anyone to attend political events. However, in Assam, I have heard that benefits are denied if women do not attend BJP rallies. This is blatant authoritarianism," he said.

Rebutting CM Sarma's Claims

He also criticised CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for making controversial remarks, stating that it is foolish to assume people will blindly believe everything he says. Referring to Sarma's claim that he influenced 30% of Congress tickets, Shivakumar questioned whether leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have no role in decision-making.

He added that the BJP is now filled with former Congress leaders, and even old BJP leaders privately admit that the party has effectively been taken over by Congress entrants. He also said that despite criticism of the Gandhi family, their historical contributions and sacrifices--including those of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi--cannot be erased.

Corruption and Employment Issues Raised

Shivakumar alleged widespread corruption in the Assam government, claiming that even ministers and their families are involved. He further alleged that newspapers have been attacked for publishing such truths, calling it an assault on democracy.

Questioning employment claims, he asked why lakhs of youth from Assam migrate to southern states, including Karnataka, in search of jobs. He also raised questions about the failure to grant tribal status to six communities despite promises.

Scrutiny Over Unfulfilled Promises

He expressed confidence that the people of Assam would vote out the BJP government. He assured that Congress governments fulfill their promises and pledged that the same would happen in Assam if the party comes to power. He added that Congress, under Rahul Gandhi, believes empowering common people strengthens the nation.

On the issue of illegal immigration, Shivakumar claimed that the government led by former PM Manmohan Singh deported far more Bangladeshis than the BJP government in the last 10 years, arguing that the Chief Minister has no moral right to make such promises.

AICC's Jitendra Singh Highlights 'Climate of Fear'

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh took a dig at Guwahati's drainage system. "Journalists must have faced difficulty reaching here today. Just two hours of rain turned smart city Guwahati into a swimming pool," he said.

He alleged that a climate of fear prevails in Assam, where social media posts or news reports critical of corruption invite police action or threats. He also claimed that agencies like the Income Tax Department and ED are used to intimidate. Singh stated that women are threatened with removal from government schemes if they do not attend political rallies or vote in certain ways.

BJP's Internal Divisions and Failed Promises

He alleged that Chief Minister Sarma is more concerned about Congress than his own party and even tracks Congress activities closely, the release stated. He further claimed that the BJP in Assam is divided into two factions--one led by Himanta Biswa Sarma and another aligned with RSS ideology. He cited the example of Sarbananda Sonowal, saying that despite being an honest leader, he was allegedly removed from the Chief Minister's post.

Singh said the government has failed to fulfill promises related to tea garden workers, employment, and development. "This is the people's time to seek accountability," he said.

Defense of Gaurav Gogoi

Responding to questions about alleged links of Gaurav Gogoi, Singh said Chief Minister Sarma is "panicking" at the mention of Gogoi's name. He recalled that former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had mentored Sarma like a son, making him an MLA and minister. He accused Sarma of betraying that trust.

Singh described the allegations as a "long-running political drama," claiming that repeated announcements of SIT probes have yielded no results and that the public has rejected such "failed narratives." He also expressed concern over targeting Gogoi's family, calling it shameful.

Congress Manifesto and Legal Challenges

Singh announced that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will release the party's manifesto at a massive rally in Lakhimpur on Sunday. He said the manifesto would include key demands of the people, especially ensuring media freedom and ending the climate of fear in Assam.

Barpeta Nomination Cancellation

On the cancellation of the Congress candidate's nomination in Barpeta, Singh admitted there was a minor technical error in the form. However, he said such errors can be corrected during scrutiny as per Supreme Court rulings. He alleged that the Election Commission acted like a BJP worker and violated legal norms. He said the party would take appropriate legal action and approach the High Court or Supreme Court if necessary, adding that even if someone wins from that seat, the result could be annulled later. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)