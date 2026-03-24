The Congress is set to announce its star campaigners for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, including top leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, to challenge the incumbent government on issues like unemployment, inflation, and social harmony.

The Indian National Congress is set to officially announce its list of Star Campaigners for the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, with the "distinguished group of senior leaders and dynamic voices reflecting the party's commitment to presenting a strong, credible, and people-centric, much-awaited alternative political regime in the state".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress Deploys Top Leadership

According to the press release issued by the Indian National Congress, these stalwarts of the Congress Party will lead from the front, energising cadres across Assam and taking the party's message of justice, development, and inclusive growth to every corner of the state.

"Their presence underscores the seriousness with which the Congress is approaching these crucial elections. The upcoming electoral battle in Assam is poised to be a high-voltage contest. With this formidable line-up, the Congress Party has put its best foot forward by deploying its most sterling leadership, demonstrating its firm resolve to challenge the incumbent government and expose its failures," the release said.

Expected Star Campaigners

This announcement sends a clear and strong message against what the party terms as the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country. While the full list is likely to be released soon, it is expected to include prominent leaders such as Jitendra Singh, Sachin Pilot, Siddaramaiah, Alka Lamba, Shilpi Tirkey, and Kanhaiya Kumar, in addition to top leadership like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi.

Campaign to Focus on Key Issues

"These star campaigners will engage extensively with voters, highlighting key issues such as rising unemployment, inflation, threats to social harmony, and the erosion of democratic institutions under the current regime," the release added.

The Congress Party remains confident that the people of Assam will support a vision rooted in constitutional values, transparency, and accountable governance, the release said.

Election Schedule

Polling for all 126 constituencies in Assam will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India. (ANI)