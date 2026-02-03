Congress MPs will meet Tuesday after Donald Trump announced an India-US trade deal. The party demands details on the deal, questioning claims about tariff reductions, the opening of the agriculture sector, and a halt to Russian oil purchases.

Congress to Meet Over Trump's Trade Deal Claims

Congress Lok Sabha MPs will hold a meeting at the Congress Parliamentary Party office at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This comes after US President Donald Trump announced an India-US trade deal, which reduces tariffs on Indian exports to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. Trump also said that India has agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil and will fulfil its energy needs from the US and "potentially" Venezuela.

Party Demands Details, Raises Concerns

Congress has demanded the complete details of the India-US trade deal, raising questions over several key aspects, such as claims of the agriculture sector being opened up, calling for the reduction of tariffs to "zero", and a pause on the purchase of Russian oil, as claimed by US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Congress first questioned the manner of the deal announcement, then delved into the details shared by Donald Trump.

The party said that reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers against the US to 'zero will "impact" India and also questioned how opening the agriculture sector would ensure the "security of farmers" "Just like the ceasefire, the announcement of the trade deal was also made by US President Trump. It has been stated that the trade deal is being done 'on Modi's request'," Congress said.

"Trump says that India will move to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers against the United States to 'zero'. It seems India has agreed to completely open our market for America. This will impact Indian industry, traders and farmers. There is talk of opening the agriculture sector for America in the statement as well. What exactly is the deal? How has the security and interests of our farmers been ensured?" they asked.

Parliament Session Update

Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' during the ongoing Budget Session on Tuesday.

On Monday, the House witnessed a heated exchange between the NDA and the INDIA bloc MPs during Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address, during which he cited an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General MM Naravane on border tensions with China. BJP members strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, saying he violated the House's rules.