The Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 14, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government.

Party Mobilises for 'Historic' Event

Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee has made extensive preparations for the rally in response to the call from AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi. Calling the programme historic, Kamlesh said party leaders, workers and representatives from across Jharkhand have already reached Delhi in large numbers.

"The Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee has made extensive preparations. Regarding 'Vote chor gaddi chhod' and SIR, a call was given by our AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and the champion of justice, Rahul Gandhi, for a rally at Ramlila Maidan. It will be a historic event," Kamlesh said. He added that leaders and officials from all districts of Jharkhand, along with representatives of various organisations, have arrived in Delhi. At the same time, thousands more are expected to join the rally on Sunday morning.

'Decisive Political Struggle'

Echoing similar sentiments, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel had earlier said the "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" rally marks the party's move towards a decisive political struggle. He said the programme aims to mobilise public support and present the Congress's concerns directly to the public. "The Congress party has taken a step towards a decisive battle, and a large number of people will attend this rally," Baghel said.

Past Protests Escalate

The rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. Earlier, tensions had flared in Lucknow on November 27 when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue.

The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action. (ANI)