Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken slammed the Maharashtra government for over 70,000 unfilled posts and repeated exam delays. He noted Rahul Gandhi's support for protesting MPSC aspirants in Pune, demanding immediate action, not just assurances.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday targeted the Maharashtra government over alleged unfulfilled recruitment promises and repeated examination delays, highlighting that more than 70,000 government posts remain unfilled while aspirants continue to lose crucial years of their careers.

Backing the agitating students in Pune, Maken stated that Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had extended his support to the candidates demanding the immediate filling of over 70,000 vacant positions. Emphasising the students' frustration, Maken noted that Gandhi had reiterated that these issues "need action, not assurances."

"70,000 government posts stay empty, while students lose another year. On October 3, Rahul Gandhi backed the students sitting in protest in Pune. They want more than 70,000 vacant government posts filled at once. Their coordination committee has registered the protest on Satyagraha, the platform through which he has asked every movement in the country to reach him directly. The Satyagraha platform's link is https://rahulgandhi.in/satyagraha and an issue can be filed there. He says these demands need action, not assurances," Maken wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Pointing out the gap between government declarations and implementation, the Congress leader highlighted that the 70,000 figure was announced by the state government itself. "That number is the Maharashtra government's own. Its press note carries the Chief Minister's announcement that recruitment for 70,000 posts would begin soon. It is now October, and students have taken to the streets asking for those posts," he said.

Administrative Inertia in MPSC

Highlighting administrative inertia within the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), Maken said, “The Maharashtra Public Service Commission's State Services Main Examination 2025 still has no final result. The 2026 examination was due to begin on 3 October. The Commission postponed it by a press note of 28 September, and it had announced no new date by the evening of 3 October. Every postponed exam is a year a graduate does not get back.”

Maken further mentioned “Government of Maharashtra, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, press note of 9 February 2026; Maharashtra Public Service Commission, press note of 28 September 2026; its list of announcements as read on 3 October 2026; and Rahul Gandhi's post on X, 3 October 2026,” as sources to back his statement.

Rahul Gandhi Urges MPSC Reforms

Earlier on October 3, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reform the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), make its examination process transparent and address the concerns of students, saying the institution that shapes their future has been "hijacked".

In a post on X, Gandhi said students from Maharashtra had raised several grievances with him during the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Pune, including paper leaks, stalled recruitment, high education costs, dilapidated hostels, toxic food and fraud in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

"During the Chhatron ki Goonj event in Pune, students from Maharashtra laid out their grievances before me: paper leaks, stalled recruitment, exorbitant education costs, dilapidated hostels, toxic food, and fraud in the DBT system. I had urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reform the MPSC, make the examination process transparent, and listen to these students," Gandhi said.

"Nothing happened. That is why these very students are now staging a Satyagraha in Pune," he added.

He said the Maharashtra Competitive Examination Coordination Committee had launched a Satyagraha as part of its agitation.

"The Youth Congress and NSUI have stood firmly with this movement; I have instructed them to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with the students until their demands are met. I will raise this issue with the Maharashtra government again and demand a permanent solution," Gandhi said.

"The institution that shapes the students' future has been hijacked. We will not allow this to continue," he added.

Paper Leak Allegations

MPSC aspirants have been protesting in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra demanding the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary following a recent alleged paper leak concerning the examination for the post of Drug Inspector (Group B) under the Food and Drug Administration. (ANI)