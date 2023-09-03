Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital with mild fever

    Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever today (September 3). She is under doctors' observation and is currently stable.

    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

    Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever. She is under doctors' observation and is currently stable. 

    This comes days after the 76-year-old Congress leader and MP from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli returned from a trip to Srinagar in Kashmir.  

    Earlier, on January 12, 2023, she was brought into the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for treatment of a viral respiratory illness. She was discharged from the hospital on January 17, 2023. On March 2, 2023, Sonia Gandhi was once more hospitalised to the same hospital owing to a fever.

    The Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson recently attended the Opposition's INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai on August 31. She was there with her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

