Following RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'love jihad' remark, opposition leaders from Congress and AIMIM have hit back, calling the statement unconstitutional, misleading, and an attempt to spread hatred and torture minorities in the country.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Sunday took a swipe at the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'love jihad' remark and said that BJP and Sangh Parivar only hurl abuses and torture minorities. "They didn't fight against the British. So their ideals will naturally be different. Anything against the Constitution shouldn't be said. Right now, the BJP and the RSS are one and the same. They keep saying whatever they want. They hurl abuses, they torture minorities. They only promote a particular religion. All this is unconstitutional. That's why we shouldn't give too much importance to this. We follow the constitution, and the constitution is supreme, and the law should take its own course," the Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the efforts to prevent 'love Jihad' must begin within families. He made these remarks at 'Stri Shakti Samvad' programme in Bhopal.

Leaders Demand Evidence, Call Statement Hateful

Congress leader Rashid Alvi that there is no "Love Jihad" in India added to the criticism saying that there is no "Love Jihad" in the country. "There is no love jihad in India. RSS, the head of RSS, and BJP leaders want to incite the sentiments of our Hindu brothers in the country. If love jihad is that a Hindu and a Muslim get married to each other, then all the BJP's Muslim leaders have committed love jihad. What action have you taken against them? " he stated.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar stressed that Bhagwat's statement is misleading and spreads hatred in society. "Our country has a constitution, and we operate under it. Any person can love and marry anyone with consent. Giving this a communal angle is wrong. Mohan Bhagwat's statement is merely an attempt to mislead people and spread hatred," he said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday strongly responded to a recent statement on 'Love Jihad' by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, stating that Sangh Parivar and BJP should provide concrete records and evidence if any such thing is actually happening in the society. Speaking to reporters, Owaisi said, "If it's an adult making their own decision, then our likes or dislikes are irrelevant. If love jihad is happening, then why do they not present the data in the parliament ? Provide records from all the states where you are present, showing instances of love jihad occurring there. They should define what love jihad is. The youth of this nation needs employment, and you are taking them somewhere else."