Telangana Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the BJP-led Central Government of betraying its promise to include Backward Classes (BCs) in the Census 2027, stating PM Modi is deviating from his commitment to conduct an OBC caste census.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday accused the BJP-led Central Government of betraying its commitment to Backward Classes (BCs) by allegedly failing to include them in the upcoming Census 2027. Goud alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier assured inclusion of OBCs in the caste census but was now deviating from that commitment by proceeding with the exercise without adequate representation of Backward Classes.

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On the implementation of Census 2027, TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud said, "On the caste census, the BJP has deviated from their stand. What they promised for OBC is not being fulfilled. PM Modi has promised that OBCs will be included in the caste census. Now, without including BCs, they are only going for the other castes. Our Chief Minister is going to address CWC today, during which he is going to demand the inclusion of OBCs in the caste census."

Census 2027: A Digital Overhaul

Meanwhile, the Centre has announced that the first phase of Census 2027 began on April 1 and will be conducted digitally for the first time, marking a significant technological shift in India's largest administrative exercise. It will be India's 16th Census and the eighth since Independence. For the first time, the option of self-enumeration will also be available for citizens. The reference date of Census 2027 is 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027, (for UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the reference date is 00:00 hours of 1st October, 2026).

Phase I: House Listing and Housing Census

The Census will be conducted in two phases. Phase I, the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO), will be carried out over six months from April to September 2026, with enumeration completed in a 30-day window as per state and UT convenience. A 15-day self-enumeration window will also be provided prior to the house-to-house survey. In this phase, information about the condition of houses, amenities available to the household and assets possessed by the household will be collected. Questions of Phase I of the Census have been notified in January 2026.

Phase II: Population and Caste Enumeration

Phase II, the Population Enumeration (PE), will be conducted in February 2027, while in certain snow-bound and UT regions, it will be conducted in September 2026. This phase will collect detailed demographic, socio-economic, educational, migration, and fertility-related data. As decided by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), enumeration of castes will also be done during the second phase of the Census. In phase II, information on demographic, socio-economic, education, migration, fertility, etc., will be collected from each individual. Exact dates of the Population Enumeration and questions to be covered in this Phase will be notified in due course.

State-wise Schedule

Under the approved plan, states including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi (NDMC and Cantonment areas), Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, and Sikkim will conduct houselisting from April 16 to May 15, along with a self-enumeration period from April 1 to 15. States such as Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana will begin houselisting from May 1 to May 30, with self-enumeration from April 16 to April 30.

Budget and Technology

The Union Government has approved an outlay of Rs 11,718.24 crore for Census 2027.

According to an official release, the Census 2027 will be conducted through digital means. Enumerators will collect and submit data directly through the Mobile App, using a smartphone. In addition to this, there will be an online provision for self-enumeration in both phases. Mobile app as well as self-enumeration portal will be available in 16 languages, including Hindi and English. (ANI)