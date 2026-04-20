Congress accuses the BJP of misusing central agencies after I-T officials allegedly 'unlawfully confined' TN Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai. The party says this was done to obstruct him during Rahul Gandhi's campaign ahead of assembly polls.

Congress Accuses BJP of Misusing Central Agencies

The Indian National Congress on Monday trained guns on the BJP over the alleged "unlawful confinement" of Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai at his Sripeumbudur residence by Income Tax Department officials, calling it a "blatant misuse of central agencies." In a post on X, the party expressed grave shock and condemnation over the I-T action under the pretext of a search during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign event in Tamil Nadu. "As LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi arrives in Tamil Nadu to campaign, a shocking incident has unfolded. @SPK_TNCC ji, President of the Tamil Nadu PCC, was unlawfully confined in Sriperumbudur by the Income Tax Department under the pretext of a "search," preventing him from carrying out his political duties," INC wrote in the post.

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Pointing out that the I-T action was conducted just days ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Congress recognised it as an attempt of "silencing dissent and targeting political opponents." "This is not routine action. This is a blatant misuse of central agencies by the BJP to intimidate and obstruct Opposition leaders at a crucial moment. Such actions strike at the very heart of democracy. Silencing dissent and targeting political opponents through state machinery is unacceptable," the post read.

The party further affirmed that "India's democracy cannot be reduced to intimidation and coercion" and asserted, "the people are watching, and they will respond." https://x.com/INCIndia/status/2046106573509112257

TN Congress Chief Recounts 'Unlawful Confinement'

K Selvaperunthagai earlier alleged that the Income Tax Department officials "under the pretext of a 'search', unlawfully confined me within the Sriperumbudur Assembly Constituency, effectively preventing me from discharging my political duties and engaging with the people."

He said that due to the actions of "Hindi-speaking" Income Tax Department officials outside his Sriperumbudur residence, he could not attend and coordinate his political duties as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in the State for campaigning.

He further alleged that IT had conducted searches at the residences of his friends and relatives, as well as at the house of DMK functionary Paddai Manogar. He termed these actions as "unjust" and condemned them strongly.

The TN state Congress chief further accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) of misusing the central agencies.

Speaking with ANI, he said that from last night, "around 10 to 15 Hindi-speaking officials who didn't know Tamil" had gathered outside his house and remained there even after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's flight departed.

He stated that he was unable to attend and coordinate the programme of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi due to their presence outside his residence.

According to him, the officials continued to stay outside his residence from this morning as well, and termed the situation "highly condemnable."

The developments come ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, which are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)