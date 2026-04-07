Congress decries Assam police deployment in Delhi for Pawan Khera, with workers rallying in support. The move follows Khera's allegations against CM Sarma's wife, which Sarma's family has dismissed as 'AI-generated fabrications'.

Congress Slams Police Deployment, Rallies Support

Congress leader Deepak Bhardwaj on Tuesday criticised the deployment of Assam police to Delhi for Pawan Khera, calling it a recurring issue. He said Congress workers from across the capital are gathering in full strength to show their support for the senior party leader.

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Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj said," As you know, Assam has become a huge issue, where police have been sent from Assam to Delhi for Pawan Khera. This isn't the first time this has happened. It's happened many times that police from BJP-ruled states are sent for Congress leaders. But today, all the workers of the Delhi Congress have gathered here. All the Congress workers will reach here in maximum numbers and stand here in support of Pawan Khera."

Allegations Against Sarma Family

The remarks come amid heightened tensions over allegations made by Pawan Khera against the Sarma family. Khera had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports -- from India, the UAE, and Egypt -- and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA. The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

CM Sarma Vows Stern Action

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

Following the police searches at Khera's residence, Assam Police DCP Debajit Nath said, "We have searched his house. We can't give more details."

CM Sarma also claimed that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, "I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course."

Sarma, addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, reaffirmed his confidence in the upcoming elections. "I will take stringent action against Congress leader Pawan Khera. Just wait for a few days. We will win at least 100 seats in the elections," he said, reiterating his allegations of Pakistani links in the ongoing controversy.