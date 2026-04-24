Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav attacked AAP after three of its Rajya Sabha MPs joined the BJP. He called AAP a 'B team of BJP,' accusing the party of cheating the people and causing Delhi to suffer from their 'drama' of governance.

As three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members break away from the party, Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav on Friday launched a sharp attack on the AAP leadership, calling them a "B team of BJP" and accusing them of "cheating" the people.

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'AAP cheated the people'

He alleged that the AAP failed the expectations with which it was formed and accused it of deceiving the people after it came to power. "Look, when the Aam Aadmi Party was formed, people had great expectations, and somehow it was clear that perhaps this party was formed to serve the common people. This became certain the day they came into power and its main leaders either left the party or were forcibly ousted. We have been saying this for a long time that AAP is the B team of BJP. They cheated the people of the nation," Yadav told ANI.

Calling AAP's political journey a "drama", Yadav said Delhi suffered the most due to the party's governance. "What we have seen in the last 12 years is just a drama. And if I say who suffered the most from this drama, it's Delhi because Delhi, trusting them, gave the Aam Aadmi Party a chance to form the government," he said.

He further added that Congress had consistently maintained that AAP was aligned with the BJP. "But this was bound to happen because we have been saying from the start that the Aam Aadmi Party is entirely a B-team of the BJP. Today that veil has been lifted," he said.

Yadav alleged that the developments have exposed the BJP's political strategy as well as AAP's role in it, claiming that the people of Delhi and the country have been misled.

3 AAP MPs join BJP

After Raghav Chadha's open rift with the AAP leadership over the removal as party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, he was replaced by Ashok Mittal for the post. However, Mittal, who is an AAP Rajya Sabha MP, also announced his decision, along with Chadha and Pathak, to break away from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal joined the BJP on Friday after severing ties with AAP. The Rajya Sabha MPs formally joined the BJP in the presence of Nitin Nabin here at party headquarters. Nabin marked the occasion by distributing sweets to the MPs.

Kejriwal slams BJP

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the split in the AAP and alleged that the ruling party at the Centre has once again "given Punjabis a shove".

In a brief post on X, Kejriwal expressed his disappointment, "BJP ne fir se Punjabio ke sath kia dhakka (The BJP has once again given Punjabis a shove)". (ANI)