Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH)

The Kerala unit of the Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing water leaks on the newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, taking a sharp jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Kerala unit of the Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing water leaks on the newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, taking a sharp jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Aqua Line, which was inaugurated just six days ago by the Prime Minister, now faces public embarrassment over the reported leaks.

Mocking the situation, the Congress posted on social media, "Mumbai Metro Aqua Line... Launched 6 days ago... Seems like Modi named it to be honest about his work—always leaking," making a direct dig at the Prime Minister’s reputation and governance.

The video has gone viral, leaving netizens divided over the quality of infrastructural projects launched by political parties.

A user targeting Congress wrote, "At least a glorious metro being built unlike Kerala govt which under congress & left has been left without money or jobs, a financial burden on rest of Bharat."

Another user commented, "Mumbai Metro Aqua Line—aptly named, perhaps, if the work ends up “leaking” as some projects have faced issues in the past! Jokes aside, it’s a crucial development for easing the city’s commute. Let’s hope it’s not just the name that’s fluid, but the quality and efficiency too!"

On October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the first 12·7 km section of Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line, or Line 3, flagging off a service at Bandra-Kurla Complex station before riding the line. Public services started on October 7.

Mumbai Metro Aqua line

The Aqua Line, officially known as the Mumbai Metro 3 or the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line, is Mumbai’s first underground metro system. Phase 1 of the project, a 12.44-kilometer stretch connecting Colaba to Seepz, became operational earlier this week. However, only days into its service, the project has already hit a snag, casting doubt on its much-hyped unveiling.

The Aqua Line spans a total of 33.5 kilometers, with its full completion expected to enhance connectivity across key areas such as Aarey, JVLR, and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Phase 1 features 10 stations and will see 96 daily trips run by nine trains, with fares ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 50.

Services run from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekdays and start later at 8:30 AM on weekends.

Also read: Mumbai Metro Line 3: PM Modi to inaugurate first phase of Aqua Line today; Key Highlights

Latest Videos