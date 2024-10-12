Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH)

    The Kerala unit of the Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing water leaks on the newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, taking a sharp jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Congress shares video of water leaking on newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, takes dig at PM Modi (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 1:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    The Kerala unit of the Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing water leaks on the newly launched Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, taking a sharp jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Aqua Line, which was inaugurated just six days ago by the Prime Minister, now faces public embarrassment over the reported leaks.

    Mocking the situation, the Congress posted on social media, "Mumbai Metro Aqua Line... Launched 6 days ago... Seems like Modi named it to be honest about his work—always leaking," making a direct dig at the Prime Minister’s reputation and governance.

    The video has gone viral, leaving netizens divided over the quality of infrastructural projects launched by political parties. 

    A user targeting Congress wrote, "At least a glorious metro being built unlike Kerala govt which under congress & left has been left without money or jobs, a financial burden on rest of Bharat."

    Another user commented, "Mumbai Metro Aqua Line—aptly named, perhaps, if the work ends up “leaking” as some projects have faced issues in the past! Jokes aside, it’s a crucial development for easing the city’s commute. Let’s hope it’s not just the name that’s fluid, but the quality and efficiency too!"

     

    On October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the first 12·7 km section of Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line, or Line 3, flagging off a service at Bandra-Kurla Complex station before riding the line. Public services started on October 7.

    Mumbai Metro Aqua line

    The Aqua Line, officially known as the Mumbai Metro 3 or the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line, is Mumbai’s first underground metro system. Phase 1 of the project, a 12.44-kilometer stretch connecting Colaba to Seepz, became operational earlier this week. However, only days into its service, the project has already hit a snag, casting doubt on its much-hyped unveiling.

    The Aqua Line spans a total of 33.5 kilometers, with its full completion expected to enhance connectivity across key areas such as Aarey, JVLR, and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Phase 1 features 10 stations and will see 96 daily trips run by nine trains, with fares ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 50.

    Services run from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekdays and start later at 8:30 AM on weekends.

    Also read: Mumbai Metro Line 3: PM Modi to inaugurate first phase of Aqua Line today; Key Highlights

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    INTERESTING! THIS UP village mourn Ravana's death while rest of India burns effigies dmn

    INTERESTING! THIS UP village mourn Ravana's death while rest of India burns effigies

    Woman 'fed up' with daughter hires hitman, only to find out he was her lover; here's what happened next AJR

    Woman 'fed up' with daughter hires hitman, only to find out he was her lover; here's what happened next

    Mumbai woman shares horrifying ordeal of male co-passenger groping her breast during auto ride, sparks outrage shk

    Mumbai woman shares horrifying ordeal of male co-passenger groping her breast during auto ride, sparks outrage

    Dussehra 2024 traffic update: Avoid THESE roads in Mumbai, Noida during festivities AJR

    Dussehra 2024 traffic update: Avoid THESE roads in Mumbai, Noida during festivities

    Maharashtra Mumbai braces for Sena vs Sena showdown on Dussehra amid election heat; check details AJR

    Maharashtra: Mumbai braces for Sena vs Sena showdown on Dussehra amid election heat; check details

    Recent Stories

    Chanakya Niti: Never say no to THESE opportunities for success in life gcw

    Chanakya Niti: Never say no to THESE opportunities for success in life

    IRCTC recruitment 2024: High-paying managerial jobs, apply by November 6th! gcw

    IRCTC recruitment 2024: High-paying managerial jobs, apply by November 6th!

    Top 10 fastest jets: A look at aviation's speed legends gcw

    Top 10 fastest jets: A look at aviation's speed legends

    Kangana Ranaut's cryptic message after Jigra release: "Destroy women-centric films..." RTM

    Kangana Ranaut's cryptic message after Jigra release: "Destroy women-centric films..."

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan 'Happy Birthday' amid divorce rumors- Post goes viral NTI

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan 'Happy Birthday' amid divorce rumors—Post goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon