    Mumbai Metro Line 3: PM Modi to inaugurate first phase of Aqua Line today; Key Highlights

    Mumbai's much-anticipated underground Metro Line 3 is poised to revolutionize the city's transportation network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Aqua Line today, which will cover a 12-km stretch between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    Mumbai: In a significant move to enhance urban mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several major metro and road projects on Saturday (Oct 5). Among these, the inauguration of the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line - 3, valued at approximately Rs 14,120 crore, stands out. 

    This section will feature 10 stations, with 9 located underground. As a crucial public transport initiative, Mumbai Metro Line - 3 will greatly improve connectivity between Mumbai city and its suburbs. Once fully operational, it is projected to serve around 12 lakh passengers daily.

    Highlights of Aqua Line:

    1. The completed Mumbai Metro Line 3 will cover a span of 33.5 km, connecting southern, central, and western parts of the city through 27 stations. The first operational phase, between Aarey and BKC, is set to significantly ease traffic congestion, particularly in the western suburbs. It will provide seamless connectivity to key business districts and the international airport, enhancing both daily commutes and access to vital business hubs across the city.

    2. Once fully operational, the Aqua Line will link key areas such as Nariman Point, Mumbai Central, Worli, and Dadar, while offering direct access to Mumbai International Airport. Commuters will experience significantly reduced travel times and enhanced convenience, particularly in high-traffic zones like Santacruz and Ghatkopar, making travel across the city smoother and more efficient.

    3. In this phase, nine trains, each comprising eight cars, will operate with a capacity of around 2,500 passengers per train. A total of 96 trips will be conducted daily, with weekday services running from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM, and weekend services operating between 8:30 AM and 10:30 PM, ensuring efficient and frequent transit options for commuters.

    4. The Aqua Line will incorporate advanced technology, including driverless train operations monitored by 48 trained captains. This modern and efficient system aims to provide eco-friendly urban transportation, ensuring a smooth and sustainable commuting experience for passengers.

    Mumbai Metro 3 Fare Details:

    1. The minimum fare for the Aarey to BKC route will be Rs 10.
    2. Passengers traveling from Aarey JVLR to Marol Naka will pay Rs 20.
    3. For travel to the Airport T1 terminal from Aarey JVLR, the fare will be Rs 30.
    4. The fare to Bandra Colony station will be Rs 40.

    Mumbai Metro 3 Schedule:

    1. The first train on the Metro-3 route will depart at 6:30 AM.
    2. The last train will leave the station at 10:30 PM.

    Mumbai Metro 3 Stations:

    1. Seepz
    2. MIDC Andheri
    3. Marol Naka
    4. CSMIA T2
    5. Sahar Road
    6. CSMIA T1
    7. Santacruz
    8. Bandra Colony
    9. BKC

