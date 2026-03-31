Congress leaders Atul Londhe Patil and Manickam Tagore refuted HM Amit Shah's claims about their party shielding Naxalites. Patil cited the 'surrender' of Chabahar port, while Tagore credited security forces for successes against Naxalism.

Congress Rebuts Shah's Naxalism Charges

Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil on Tuesday while highlighting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks blaming Congress' inaction for ending Naxalism during its tenure, stated that the current government cannot do what the party has done. Speaking to ANI, while reflecting on the West Asia conflict, Patil mentioned that the current regime "surrendered" the Chabhar Port in Iran, which was brought by Congress. "It is good that Naxalism has ended... But he (HM Amit Shah) has said that it is on the brink of ending. He also blamed Congress of not doing anything in 70 years... They cannot do what the Congress has done... You surrendered the Chabahar port brought by the Congress," said Patil.

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Another Congress leader Manickam Tagore rebuffed Amit Shah's charge that the Congress government, which was in power in Chhattisgarh, had "shielded Naxalites". Tagore refuted Shah's claims, defending Congress and claiming that the party had lost numerous leaders in the struggle against Naxalism. He further asserted that the security forces should be accredited for the eradication of Naxalites and not the Home Minister. "We expected Home Minister Amit Shah to speak in the capacity of a Home Minister, but he spoke like a BJP leader. His speech was a complete failure. He was levelling political allegations; there was absolutely no truth to his accusations. The Congress party is a party that has sacrificed many of its leaders in the fight against these Naxalite attacks... We believe that the credit for this should go to the security forces, not to the Home Minister, who is merely engaging in political rhetoric," he told ANI.

Shah Accuses Congress of Supporting Naxalism

This comes after Amit Shah on Monday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of supporting Naxalism "throughout his political career." Shah also slammed Rahul Gandhi for reposting a video of a protest at India Gate during which slogans were raised in support of dreaded Naxal leader Madvi Hidma, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Andhra Pradesh in November last year. "When Hidma was killed, slogans were raised on India Gate that 'Kitne Hidma maroge, har ghar se Hidma niklega'. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that video. How can they escape? They have supported Naxalism since 70s till now. Congress party left wing ideology is responsible for the death of 20,000 people," he said while replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on efforts to free the country from Left Wing Extremism.

The "Naxal Mukt Bharat" (Naxal-free India) mission is a strategic goal set by the Union Home Ministry under the Modi government to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026. (ANI)