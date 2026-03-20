Congress and Raijor Dal have formed an alliance for the Assam Assembly elections to challenge the ruling BJP-led NDA. The announcement was made by Gaurav Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi, who stated the goal is to oust the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

New Alliance Aims to Oust BJP Government

Congress have expanded its alliance, coming together with Raijor Dal to face Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance in the Assam Assembly elections. Both parties reached an agreement on Thursday after weeks of deadlock. Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi made the announcement in a joint press conference.

Gaurav Gogoi said that everyone has made sacrifices to form this alliance with a goal to build a new Assam. He then appealed to the other party to fight together with Congress to bid farewell to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "This time, everyone wants to see us together, and that is why we have made many sacrifices. There were a lot of candidates but we all made sacrifices. This time, Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI-M and CPI-ML have come together," he said.

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"I appeal to all other parties to come with us to bid farewell to the Himanta Biswa Sarma govt from the state. The aim behind the alliance is development for all, land rights for all. We have come together to build a new Assam," he added.

Electoral Context and 2021 Results

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly on April 9. The counting of votes will be done on May 4. This time, Assam Congress has expanded its alliance with Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad after suffering a devastating defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), had won 75 seats, with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126.

Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021. (ANI)