Congress leaders in Hyderabad protested against BJP MP Tejaswi Surya's Lok Sabha remarks, where he compared the division of Andhra Pradesh to the India-Pakistan partition. Protesters burned his effigy and demanded an apology from him and BJP leadership.

Congress leaders on Thursday staged a protest near the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Hyderabad over BJP MP Tejaswi Surya's remarks in the Lok Sabha, accusing Congress of dividing Andhra Pradesh.

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Tejaswi Surya's Controversial Remarks

Earlier today, addressing the Lower House of Parliament, Surya said, "Why are Opposition parties and some regional parties of the South, led by the DMK, making so much noise? The tears they are shedding are crocodile tears. I thank heaven that in 2026, when the country undertakes delimitation, the BJP-led Centre will carry it out. The Congress government divided Andhra Pradesh into two parts, and they did worse than the British in partitioning the country." Enraged by the remarks, Congress leaders staged a protest and burned an effigy of Surya.

Congress Demands Apology, Hits Back at BJP

Speaking with ANI, Congress leader Motha Rohit expressed criticism towards Surya's remarks and called for an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Tejasvi Surya, threatening a larger protest if the demands are not met. "Tejasvi Surya, speaking on the formation of Telangana, likened it to the partition of India and Pakistan. I demand from Tejasvi Surya an apology, as the people of Telangana are deeply offended by his remarks, as well as by the actions of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Tejasvi Surya must apologise to the citizens of Telangana immediately. If not, the people of Telangana will take to the streets nationwide to teach you a lesson," he said.

He also asked the BJP MPs and MLAs from Telangana to demand Surya's apology or tender resignation. He further hit back at the BJP, accusing the party of having "a penchant for befriending Pakistan," clarifying that the Congress secured India's independence and fought for the creation of Telangana. "To the 8 BJP MPs and 8 MLAs from Telangana: if you truly have Telangana's interests at heart, resign now or speak out against Tejasvi Surya and demand his apology. Otherwise, you will find no welcome in our state, as the people are ready to drive you out. The BJP seems to have a penchant for befriending Pakistan; Prime Minister Modi visited Nawaz Sharif's home for biryani in 2014, and party founder Lal Krishna Advani once praised Mohammad Ali Jinnah at his tomb. It is the Congress party that secured India's independence and fought for the creation of Telangana state. We have always stood with the people of Telangana and will continue to amplify their voices to hold the BJP accountable. BJP MPs should resign immediately," he stated.

Formal Complaint Filed with Lok Sabha Speaker

Meanwhile, Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar formally petitioned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take strict action against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for his remarks. In a letter, Prabhakar strongly objected to Surya's comparison of the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh bifurcation to the 1947 partition of India and Pakistan and labelled the analogy "factually untenable" and "deeply insensitive," arguing that it undermines the democratic process that led to Telangana's statehood. He demanded immediate removal of the remarks from official Lok Sabha records, A directive for the MP to offer an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana, an investigation into a "serious breach of privilege," and disqualification of Surya from the House if the decorum violation is confirmed. Prabhakar emphasised that such statements risk fostering regional discord and distorting constitutional history, urging the Speaker to uphold the dignity of the House.

Speaking with ANI, Prabhakar said, "... A demand has been made to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to immediately remove his remarks from the record, cancel his membership, and take strict action. The Telangana BJP leaders should withdraw his statement, as the people of Telangana view this as disrespectful to their long struggle for statehood. Also, the women's reservation and delimitation should not be used to undermine Telangana's rightful representation, and calls for united action to protect the dignity and rights of the state..." (ANI)