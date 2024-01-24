Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah over clashes during Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Assam

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed grave concerns regarding the security of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. Following reports of violence on the Yatra, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh published the letter on Twitter. Read full letter here.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, the day after Rahul Gandhi-led workers and Assam police battled on the Guwahati city limits, pleading for Gandhi's and the other participants in his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's security to be guaranteed.

Kharge outlined the grave security breaches that have reportedly happened over the last several days in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This comes after an FIR was filed against Gandhi and other Congress leaders by the Assam Police for the altercation. Among other things, they are accused of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and breach of peace. The case was filed after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the "naxalite tactics" used by Congress workers are "not part of Assamese culture".