Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar has strongly opposed the 'One Nation One Election' initiative, calling it a "politically motivated" attempt to centralise power and a blow to India's federal structure by weakening all states.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar has strongly opposed the Central Government's proposed 'One Nation One Election' initiative, calling it a "politically motivated" attempt to centralise power which would deal a serious blow to the federal structure by weakening all states.

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'Politically Motivated Power-Centralising Scheme'

Expressing his views at a dialogue on 'One Nation One Election' organised by the Joint Parliamentary Study Committee at a private hotel in Bengaluru, he claimed that the plan was a politically motivated power-centralising scheme that would seriously damage the federal structure by weakening the states, and it posed a danger to the democratic system, accordign to a release. As KPCC President and as Karnataka Deputy CM, he said that he categorically rejects the proposal, which is being crafted to suit the convenience of those at the helm of power at the Centre.

Questions on Practicality and Political Instability

He stated that the Karnataka Legislative Assembly had already passed a resolution opposing 'One Country One Election,' and read out that resolution at the meeting. He firmly stated that this is not a workable plan and added that it was practically impossible, the release noted. "If a government falls mid-term due to political instability, a no-confidence motion, or lack of majority, what is to be done then? Where is the solution to this? Elections are held at different times in different states for different terms -- Karnataka had its election three years ago, Tamil Nadu and Kerala had theirs just recently, and Punjab and Telangana had theirs at different times. How can these elections of varying schedules be synchronised?" he questioned.

'Ploy to Suppress Regional Parties'

Saying that it was a ploy to suppress the voices of regional parties and Opposition parties, he said that the Karnataka Government does not agree with this proposal, and that they remain committed to the overall stand of their party's national leadership. (ANI)