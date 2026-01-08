Congress MP Jothimani slammed the CBFC's refusal to certify actor Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan'. She called it an attack on the Tamil film industry and accused the Modi government of using the censorship board as a 'political weapon' to suppress creative freedom.

Congress MP Jothimani on Thursday slammed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over its refusal to grant certification to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', saying that it was an attack on the Tamil film industry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The refusal of the Central Government's Censorship Board to grant a certificate to the film Jannayagan deserves the strongest condemnation. This is an attack on the Tamil film industry. Beyond our political affiliations, preferences, and dislikes, every individual who believes in freedom of expression must condemn this," Jothimani posted on X.

CBFC a 'political weapon' of Modi govt

She said that the censorship board had become a "political weapon" of the Narendra Modi government. She added that attempts to suppress the hard work of people were "antithetical to creative freedom".

"A film is created through the hard work of hundreds of people, backed by an investment of several crores of rupees. Attempting to suppress it in this manner is entirely antithetical to creative freedom. And suppressing it for political reasons is even more dangerous. Following the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Income Tax Department, the Censorship Board has now become a political weapon of the Modi government. We cannot remain silent spectators to this," the Congress MP said.

Censorship board an 'outdated institution'

Jothimani claimed that the censorship board was an outdated institution and that rejection or acceptance of a film lies in the hands of the people.

"I have served as a member of the censorship committee for a few years. I am well aware of its functioning. In my view, in this technological era, the Censorship Board is an outdated institution. Whether to accept or reject a film lies in the hands of the people," the Congress MP said.

"Even as we continue to censor films, thousands of uncensored videos and scenes are spreading through television, YouTube, and social media platforms. Billions of people watch them. In this context, censoring only films will bring about no real change--this is the stark reality," she added.

Call for censor board reformation

She further accused the censor board of ignoring matters that pertain to vulgarity against women, calling for its reformation while also opposing its use as a "political weapon".

"Depicting or speaking about women in a vulgar manner, or using double entendres, is wrong according to censorship guidelines. However, films that emerge without such elements are very few. The Censorship Board rarely pays any attention to such matters and does not refuse certificates for them--this too must be noted," Jothimani said.

"Therefore, the Censorship Board must be reformed. Until then, we must strongly oppose its use as a political weapon," she added.

Political undertones and wider criticism

Her remarks come after the much-awaited film 'Jana Nayagan', which is expected to be actor Thalapathy Vijay's final movie, has been postponed ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The film was originally planned to be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression was being "systematically weakened through fear" under Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as the film industry remains in the "crosshairs".

"When RSS propaganda films get zero traction, zero credibility & zero public interest, the Modi-Shah regime responds with control, not confidence. Now the film industry is in the crosshairs. Article 19(1)(a) guarantees freedom of speech & expression. But under I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw this right is being systematically weakened through fear, not law," Tagore posted on X.

The backing for Vijay and his new release from two incumbent Congress MPs also sends a subtle message to Congress ally DMK especially after reports of a TVK-Congress pact were floated. (ANI)