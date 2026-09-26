BJP's Ram Kadam hit back at the Opposition for criticising the Election Commission over the electoral roll revision, demanding proof for their allegations. He claimed the Opposition was laying the groundwork to explain future electoral defeats.

BJP Slams Opposition's 'Proofless' Allegations Against EC

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Saturday hit back at the Opposition over its criticism of the Election Commission of India amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying allegations against the poll body must be backed by facts and evidence.

Speaking to ANI, Kadam said attacking the credibility of the Election Commission without proof amounted to undermining the rights and mandate of voters, and alleged that the Opposition was “laying the groundwork” to explain future electoral defeats. “If the credibility of the EC is attacked without proof, it amounts to an assault on the wisdom, rights, and mandate of crores of voters. If the opposition has any issues, facts, or evidence, they should present them,” Kadam said.

He said political parties had the right to raise allegations but should substantiate them with evidence. “You certainly have the right to make allegations, but they must be backed by evidence... they are merely laying the groundwork to explain away their future defeats,” the BJP leader said.

Opposition Intensifies Criticism Over Electoral Roll Revisions

Kadam's remarks came amid an escalating political row over the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused the ECI of making changes to the voter registration process that, he alleged, created hurdles for first-time voters.

He particularly objected to changes to Form 6, which is used for registration of new voters.

Ramesh alleged that a new mandatory section had been added to Form 6 seeking details about whether an applicant's parents or grandparents were part of the previous SIR. He termed the change “blatantly illegal and unconstitutional” and questioned the authority of the Election Commission to make such changes. He also referred to reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections to changes concerning voter registration and the SIR process.

The Opposition has intensified its criticism of the ECI, with Congress and other parties raising concerns over electoral-roll revisions and demanding accountability. The BJP, however, has rejected the allegations against the poll body. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal questioned the Opposition's claims, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan said the Election Commission should firmly present its position to maintain public trust.

ECI Asserts Unanimity and Legality of Process

The Election Commission has maintained that internal technical notes and written queries are part of the normal functioning of a multi-member body and asserted that all final decisions related to the SIR process were taken unanimously with legal sanction. (ANI)