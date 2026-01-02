Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram outlined his governance priorities for Tamil Nadu in 2026, focusing on public safety and civic infrastructure, as opposition leaders including Sasikala and the AIADMK criticized the ruling DMK government.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Friday outlined governance priorities for 2026, calling for stronger police patrolling and better civic infrastructure to improve daily life. In a post on X, Karti P Chidambaram said, "Here are my wishes for Tamil Nadu from a public governance perspective in 2026: (Indicative not Exhaustive). Increased police patrolling and checks to enhance public safety. Improved garbage clearance and effective solid waste management practices. Reduced stray dogs and cattle on the streets to create a cleaner and safer environment."

"Steps to reduce fatal road accidents and improve road safety. Pothole-free roads to ensure smooth and comfortable transportation," he added. https://x.com/KartiPC/status/2006928678111088788?s=20

Tamil Nadu is expected to go to the polls in April-May 2026 to elect all 234 members of its Legislative Assembly.

Opposition Leaders Slam DMK Government

Earlier, Former AIADMK leader and once close aide of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha, Sasikala Natarajan launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, claiming that dynastic governance in the state would soon come to an end and be replaced by what she described as a "people's government."

During the press conference, Sasikala alleged that since the DMK assumed power in Tamil Nadu, the state has witnessed a steady rise in crime incidents. Referring to the recent assault case reported from Tiruttani, she said such incidents reflect the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"Wishing you all a Happy New Year. This year, the Dynasty governance happening in Tamil Nadu will end, and the People's government will start. From the day the DMK Government rule started, many Crime incidents like the recent Tiruttani assault have been happening. TN CM is in in-charge of the Police department, has not yet opened his mouth on the incident. It shows the lack of Governing capacity," she said.

Earlier, AIADMK leader RB Udhaya Kumar had launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, alleging that the state has witnessed a steep decline in governance standards under their regime. Criticising the DMK government, Kumar said, "Under the DMK regime, property tax, electricity charges, and water and garbage taxes have been increased to unprecedented levels."

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal expressed confidence in the BJP's win in the upcoming polls, citing anti-incumbency against the DMK in Tamil Nadu and strong alliances such as the AIADMK. "When he (MK Stalin) contested the last assembly elections, he said that they would bring about rapid development and provide good governance. They have failed at both under the DMK's rule. There is tremendous anti-incumbency against them... The atmosphere is gradually shifting towards the belief that the NDA's rule was better. Tamil Nadu is moving in this direction," he said. (ANI)