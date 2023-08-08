Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiates no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha; Govt raises concerns

    As the representative from Laliabor, Assam, Gaurav Gogoi initiated his address on the motion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi commented, "What happened? We are interested in listening to him."

    In a significant parliamentary move, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi from Assam brought forth the no-confidence motion on Tuesday (August 8), despite strong protest from the treasury bench in the Lok Sabha. This motion was marked by an unexpected twist as a letter arrived in the morning at the speaker's office, indicating that Rahul Gandhi would be the one speaking on the no-confidence motion instead of Gaurav Gogoi.

    As the representative from Laliabor, Assam, Gaurav Gogoi initiated his address on the motion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi commented, "What happened? We are interested in listening to him."

    Gogoi emphasized that it's the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the situation in Manipur. He expressed, "We are bound to present the No Confidence Motion. This has never been about mere numbers; it's about seeking justice for Manipur. I hereby move the Motion that this House lacks confidence in the Government. INDIA has put forth this Motion for Manipur. The state of Manipur seeks justice."

    He added, "The Prime Minister has taken a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) when it comes to speaking in the Parliament. Thus, we had to introduce the No Confidence Motion to break his silence. We have three crucial questions for him - 1) Why hasn't he visited Manipur so far? 2) Why did it take almost 80 days for him to address Manipur, and his address lasted a mere 30 seconds? 3) Why hasn't the Chief Minister of Manipur been dismissed by now?"

    "The Prime Minister must come to terms with the fact that his double-engine government, particularly in Manipur, has faced significant failures. This grim reality is mirrored by the unfortunate loss of 150 lives in Manipur, the destruction of about 5000 residences, the displacement of roughly 60,000 individuals into relief camps, and the lodging of approximately 6500 FIRs," he added.

    "Regrettably, instead of fostering an environment of dialogue, peace, and unity, the Chief Minister of the state has adopted provocative actions in recent days that have undeniably exacerbated social tensions," he further said.

