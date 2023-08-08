Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajya Sabha chairman suspends TMC MP Derek O'Brien for remainder of Parliament Session; check details

    Piyush Goyal, the Leader of the House, put forth a motion for O'Brien's suspension, citing his continuous disturbance of the House and disregard for the Chair's authority.

    Rajya Sabha chairman suspends TMC MP Derek O'Brien for remainder of Parliament Session; check details AJR
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien faced suspension by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, encompassing the duration of the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. The suspension, prompted by "unruly behaviour unbecoming of a Member of Rajya Sabha," was announced in response to O'Brien's persistent disruption of proceedings and defiance of the Chair.

    Following the suspension decree, chaos ensued, leading to the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha until noon.

    This move follows a recent heated exchange between Dhankhar and the Trinamool Congress MP in the Upper House. Dhankhar had accused O'Brien of theatrical behavior, prompting a strong retort from O'Brien, who maintained that he was citing the House's rules and advocating for a substantial discussion on Manipur.

    The discord between the two transpired as Dhankhar addressed the House members, highlighting that repeated disruptions undermine public respect. He also expressed concern over the situation in the House, drawing attention to the widespread feedback he was receiving.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
