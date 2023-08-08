Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No confidence motion LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 within minutes amid oppn uproar

    Rahul Gandhi's re-entry into the Lok Sabha took place on Monday, following his reinstatement after the Supreme Court intervened to halt his conviction in a defamation case linked to his "Modi surname" comment.

    Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid opposition uproar as House took up Question Hour after the session convened. The lower house has greenlit an extensive 12-hour discourse regarding the no-confidence motion against the government, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poised to lead the opposition front on Tuesday.

    Deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, the initiator of the no-confidence motion, alongside Manish Tiwari and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, are anticipated to be the additional speakers representing the Congress, according to sources.

    Rahul Gandhi's re-entry into the Lok Sabha took place on Monday, following his reinstatement after the Supreme Court intervened to halt his conviction in a defamation case linked to his "Modi surname" comment.

    The lineup of speakers from the Opposition alliance is expected to include NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule, TMC's Kakoli Sen and Saugata Roy, and DMK's Kanimozhi. On the other hand, BSP, which had initially criticized the Opposition's no-confidence motion as "feeble," will be represented by Malook Nagar and Girish Chandra.

    Taking the floor for the ruling BJP, Dr Nishikant Dubey will be the first to speak on the motion. The pivotal response to the debate is scheduled for Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to take the podium.

