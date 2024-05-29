Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar stokes fresh row with China 'allegedly invaded' India in 1962 remark (WATCH)

    In yet another controversial statement, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, while recounting an anecdote, referred to the 1962 India-China war as the "alleged Chinese invasion".

    Congress Mani Shankar Aiyar stokes fresh row with China 'allegedly invaded' India in 1962 remark (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    In yet another controversial statement, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, while recounting an anecdote, referred to the 1962 India-China war as the "alleged Chinese invasion". "..In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India," Mani Shankar Aiyar was heard saying at an event in Delhi.

    Aiyar later issued an "unreserved apology," acknowledging that he had "mistakenly" used the word "alleged" before 'Chinese invasion'.

    Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the BJP called it a "brazen attempt at revisionism."

    "Nehru gave up India's claim on permanent seat at the UNSC in favour of the Chinese, Rahul Gandhi signed a secret MoU, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepted funds from the Chinese Embassy and published reports recommending market access for Chinese companies, based on them, Sonia Gandhi's UPA opened up Indian market for Chinese goods, hurting MSMEs and now Congress leader Aiyar wants to whitewash the Chinese invasion, post which the Chinese have been in illegal occupation of 38,000 sq km of Indian territory," BJP's Amit Malviya said on X.

    As the controversy escalated, the Congress distanced itself from the veteran leader's statement, emphasizing its disassociation with his remarks.

    "Mani Shankar Aiyar has subsequently apologised unreservedly for using the term "alleged invasion" mistakenly. Allowances must be made for his age. The INC distances itself from his original phraseology. The Chinese invasion of India that began on October 20, 1962, was for REAL. So too were the Chinese incursions in Ladakh in early May 2020 in which 20 of our soldiers were martyred and the status quo disturbed," party leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

    Mani Shankar Aiyar is no stranger to controversy. A recent viral video featured an old interview where he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan, warning that failure to do so could result in significant consequences for the country.

    "India should give respect to Pakistan as it has an atom bomb! If we don't give them respect, they'll think of using an atom bomb against India," Mr Aiyar had said.

    The Congress leader's remarks gained traction shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top BJP leaders issued warnings that Indian forces would pursue terrorists into Pakistan to eliminate them.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Water shortage in Mumbai: BMC announces 24-hour water cut in THESE areas today; check details AJR

    Water shortage in Mumbai: BMC announces 24-hour water cut in THESE areas today; check details

    Rajkot fire: After tragedy, over 100 gaming zones in Gujarat shut for violating rules anr

    Rajkot fire: After tragedy, over 100 gaming zones in Gujarat shut for violating rules

    Adani in talks with Vijay Shekhar Sharma to acquire stake in Paytm, duo meet to 'finalise contours of deal' vkp

    Adani in talks with Vijay Shekhar Sharma to acquire stake in Paytm, duo meet to 'finalise contours of deal'

    Kerala Tourism fails to attract outsiders; Only 28 point 5 per cent of visitors from other states anr

    Kerala Tourism fails to attract outsiders; Only 28.5 per cent of visitors from other states

    India has strategic policy despite lack of written document': CDS General Anil Chauhan AJR

    'India has strategic policy despite lack of written document': CDS General Anil Chauhan

    Recent Stories

    Water shortage in Mumbai: BMC announces 24-hour water cut in THESE areas today; check details AJR

    Water shortage in Mumbai: BMC announces 24-hour water cut in THESE areas today; check details

    Shah Rukh Khan accidentally CONFIRMS next film title with Suhana ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan accidentally CONFIRMS next film title with Suhana

    Nikki Haley writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli artillery shells during visit near Lebanon border; see pictures snt

    Nikki Haley writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli artillery shells during visit near Lebanon border; see pictures

    Rajkot fire: After tragedy, over 100 gaming zones in Gujarat shut for violating rules anr

    Rajkot fire: After tragedy, over 100 gaming zones in Gujarat shut for violating rules

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa divorce rumours: Actress shares cryptic post RBA

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa divorce rumours: Actress shares cryptic post

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon