Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims the state's Congress leadership is in a 'state of collapse' as senior leaders join the BJP. He also expressed confidence in winning his seat again with a large margin in the upcoming assembly elections.

'Congress Leadership in a State of Collapse'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the Congress leadership in the state is "in a state of collapse," citing senior leaders joining the BJP as evidence of the party's decline ahead of the assembly elections. Speaking to the reporters, CM Sarma said, "If a tall Congress leader is joining the BJP, Congress leadership would be called a failure...That shows how Congress leadership is in a state of collapse in Assam."

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CM Sarma Reflects on Political Journey, Expresses Confidence

He also reflected on his political journey, saying he turned his first electoral defeat at age 26 into successive wins with increasing margins, including a last election victory by 1 lakh votes, and expressed confidence in maintaining a strong lead. "I first fought an election when I was 26-years-old. In the first election, I lost by around 12,000 votes. Then in 2001, I won by 12,000 votes. In 2006, I won by about 24,000 votes. In 2011, I think by 45,000 votes. In the last election, I won by 1 lakh votes. I got around 80 per cent of the popular votes. I converted a defeat into a win. Then I kept increasing my margin. This time also I will be fighting from the same constituency...I feel that I will continue to have a good margin," he said.

On Opposition's Alliance

On Opposition's alliance, he said, "The alliance was formed last night, and nominations are being filed today...It will take time for people to understand this. If they were expecting an impact, they should have done this a month ago...What can they do now?"

Assam Assembly Elections

Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)