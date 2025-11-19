Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on her 108th birth anniversary at Delhi's Shakti Sthal, hailing her sacrifice for the country's unity and integrity.

Congress leaders, including the Party's National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indra Gandhi on her 108th birth anniversary on Wednesday. The leaders gathered at Delhi's Shakti Sthal and paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister.

Leaders Hail Indira Gandhi's Legacy on Social Media

In a post on X, Congress highlighted that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sacrificed everything for the country's unity and integrity. "Leader of the Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi paid tribute to the country's first female Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi ji, on her birth anniversary. Indira Gandhi ji, who sacrificed everything for the unity and integrity of the country, is saluted a million times," wrote Congress. नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi ने देश की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी की जयंती पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। देश की एकता और अखंडता के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वालीं इंदिरा गांधी जी को कोटिश: नमन 🙏🏼 📍 शक्ति स्थल, दिल्ली pic.twitter.com/p8mdCt1gGn — Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2025

Additionally, Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sharing a video of Gandhi on X, Kharge praised her leadership and highlighted that her resolve and lifelong dedication to public service have left an indelible mark on India's journey of progress. "The exemplary and the dynamic leadership of Smt. Indira Gandhi, showing immense political courage, shall forever remain an inspiration. Her unwavering resolve and lifelong dedication to public service left an indelible mark on India's journey of progress. Her ultimate sacrifice in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation deserves a million salutations. On her birth anniversary, we offer our respectful homage to her enduring legacy," wrote Kharge.

India's First and Only Woman Prime Minister

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was shot dead by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984, which led to anti-Sikh riots in several parts of the country. (ANI)