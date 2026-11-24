Malayalam actor Mohanlal faces sharp criticism from Congress leaders after praising the RSS-linked weekly Kesari for promoting patriotism. Leaders like Sandeep Dikshit and Akhilesh Pratap Singh questioned the actor's political stance.

Congress Leaders Criticize Mohanlal for Praising RSS-Linked Weekly

Several Congress leaders have reacted sharply to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's recent remarks praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked weekly Kesari, with Sandeep Dikshit questioning the ideological stance of the RSS regarding India’s pluralism, stating that the actor was entitled to his own perspective. "...Do they (RSS) recognise the diversity of this nation, its cultural authenticity, rich heritage, composite culture, thousands of languages, diverse religious and cultural facets?... If an actor has a certain understanding, that is their own perspective... In their view, they are doing a great job; I actually feel sorry for them," Dikshit said.

Congress MP Akhilesh Pratap Singh linked the remarks to broader governance issues and recent public demonstrations. "Those associated with the RSS naturally pat themselves on the back; perhaps he shares a similar background. But what about the public outcry witnessed at Jantar Mantar, which compelled the Prime Minister to accept the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan? If the govt truly played such a pivotal role in preserving cultural identity and heritage, then what drove these young people to take to the streets in protest?" Singh remarked. Meanwhile, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai dismissed the actor's statement, suggesting it did not warrant significant attention. "Whether it’s sycophancy or something else, there’s no need to attach much importance to it," Dalwai said.

On Monday, Malayalam actor Mohanlal praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked Malayalam weekly 'Kesari' for promoting patriotism and national consciousness, describing its efforts as a cultural responsibility while emphasising the importance of passing India's cultural values from one generation to the next. Speaking in Kozhikode after inaugurating the Mathangi Multimedia Recording Studio, an initiative of Kesari, Mohanlal said the publication was founded by Sangh workers who envisioned journalism and social engagement rooted in patriotism and national consciousness. Recalling the publication's legacy, the actor said the name 'Kesari' evoked courage, valour and the power of words, describing it as a symbol of national pride and self-respect. He also paid tribute to P. Parameswarji, saying he had used Kesari as a platform to preserve and promote the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo for future generations. Mohanlal remembered M.A. Sirs as well, crediting him with strengthening Balagokulam through the publication. Highlighting the relationship between national identity and cultural preservation, Mohanlal said patriotism and national consciousness were integral to culture.