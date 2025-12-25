Congress' Husain Dalwai condemned minority lynchings in Bangladesh after a second Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death. This follows the recent killing of Dipu Chandra Das, prompting India to summon the Bangladesh High Commissioner.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Thursday condemned the lynching of religious minorities in Bangladesh and said that targeting minorities anywhere was wrong. "What happened in Bangladesh is wrong, but similar lynching happens here in India as well, targeting minorities. Targeting minorities anywhere is wrong, and I condemn it," Dalwai told ANI.

Another Hindu Man Lynched in Bangladesh

Just days after the barbaric lynching of a factory worker, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh district, another Hindu man was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari's Pangsha upazila over an extortion allegation, police said, as reported by The Daily Star.

The incident took place around 11:00 pm on Wednesday at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar told reporters on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, a resident of the same village, as per The Daily Star.

Police Investigation and Victim's Background

During the incident, police arrested one of his associates, Mohammad Selim, and recovered two firearms from his possession.

The ASP said police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and rescued Samrat in a critical condition. He was taken to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, The Daily Star reported.

Police later recovered a pistol and a one-shooter gun from Selim and took him into custody. Samrat's body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the ASP added.

He also said Samrat had at least two cases filed against him with Pangsha Police Station, including a murder case.

According to locals, Samrat had formed a criminal gang and had long been involved in extortion and other criminal activities. After remaining in hiding in India for a long time, he recently returned home and allegedly demanded extortion money from Shahidul Islam, a resident of the village.

Last night, Samrat and members of his group went to Shahidul's house to collect the money. When the occupants raised an alarm, shouting "robbers", locals rushed to the spot and beat Samrat. His other associates managed to flee, while Selim was caught with weapons.

Diplomatic Tensions and Previous Incidents

Earlier, India on Tuesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week amid apparent strain in ties over the developments in the neighbouring country.

The summons came amid protests in Bangladesh due to the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in two separate incidents.

Dipu Das was killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, evoking widespread criticism and again raising questions over the security of minorities in the country.

Bangladesh's Education Adviser, CR Abrar, visited the family of Dipu Das on behalf of the Interim Government and expressed sympathy while also giving assurance of support. (ANI)