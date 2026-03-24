Congress leader Pramod Tiwari accused UP AIMIM chief Haji Shaukat Ali of being BJP's 'estranged twin brother,' claiming his controversial statements on encounters and bulldozers only serve to cut votes and benefit the BJP in elections.

Congress Accuses AIMIM of Aiding BJP

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday criticised Uttar Pradesh AIMIM state president Haji Shaukat Ali, alleging that his controversial statements are indirectly benefiting the BJP in the upcoming elections.

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Reacting to Ali's remarks that AIMIM only seeks 11 MLAs in UP, that anyone harming a Muslim would face fatal consequences in an encounter, and that homes and madrasas are being bulldozed or closed, Tiwari said he disagrees with Haji Shaukat Ali's language and accused him of helping the BJP by cutting votes, calling him the party's "estranged twin brother" and claiming his statements benefit only the BJP. "I don't agree with the language he is using. But I want to say that if a BJP government is formed in Bihar, it's because of Owaisi ji and the votes your party cut. That's your job. He acts like the BJP's estranged twin brother. You come to elections, just make statements and do only those things that benefit the BJP. I'm accusing you directly," he told ANI.

AIMIM Leader's Controversial Remarks

On Monday, Haji Shaukat Ali stirred political controversy in the state by warning that anyone who harms a Muslim would be killed in an encounter. Addressing his supporters, Ali said, "Give us just 11 MLAs in UP, not 111." He also said that anyone who kills a Muslim will also be killed in an encounter, and he was leaving with this promise. He told his supporters that if mosques and madrasas are to be protected, they will need to create a stick, a flag, a leader, and reach the Assembly.

Highlighting development concerns, Ali said progress should reach beyond Gorakhpur and Saifai to cities like Meerut. Referring to a statement by the Meerut Captain about revoking licenses of those offering street prayers, he expressed hope that similar action would be taken during the Ram Navami procession against practices such as the Naagin dance in front of mosques.

The AIMIM leader also claimed that Muslims, despite contributing to the country's liberation, have faced significant injustices. He alleged that madrasas were locked, homes demolished on false charges, and people were shot. He criticised political parties, stating that those who elected 111 MLAs are now saying that this is not their government.

AIMIM Announces West Bengal Alliance

Meanwhile, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has announced that the party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and former All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir said that his party will contest 182 seats in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.